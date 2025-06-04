Nazareth, St. Francis softball advance to sectional final: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Nazareth 7, De La Salle 2

Annabella Rychetsky struck out 11 and was 2 for 4 at the plate to lead the Roadrunners in the Class 3A St. Laurence Sectional semifinal.

Kennedy Joe was 2 for 3 with two doubles and a stolen base, Alyssia Schwertfeger went 2 for 4 and Emme Barnes had a double.

St. Francis 7, Glenbard South 5

Lilly Konen was 4 for 4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs and Alyssa Freeman was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Spartans in the Class 3A Montini Sectional semifinal. Evangeline Dupuis had a double and two RBIs for the Raiders.

Marist 8, Riverside-Brookfield 1

The Bulldogs lost the Class 4A Marist Sectional semifinal to end their season 24-10.

Girls Lacrosse

Hinsdale Central 20, Lockport 3

The Red Devils won the Lockport Supersectional to advance to state.

Boys Lacrosse

Neuqua Valley 10, Lyons 8

The Lions lost in the Lockport Supersectional.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard West d. Plainfield South 25-17, 25-17

The Hilltoppers won the Hinsdale South Sectional championship to advance to state.