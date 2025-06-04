June 03, 2025
Nazareth, St. Francis softball advance to sectional final: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

Softball

Nazareth 7, De La Salle 2

Annabella Rychetsky struck out 11 and was 2 for 4 at the plate to lead the Roadrunners in the Class 3A St. Laurence Sectional semifinal.

Kennedy Joe was 2 for 3 with two doubles and a stolen base, Alyssia Schwertfeger went 2 for 4 and Emme Barnes had a double.

St. Francis 7, Glenbard South 5

Lilly Konen was 4 for 4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs and Alyssa Freeman was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Spartans in the Class 3A Montini Sectional semifinal. Evangeline Dupuis had a double and two RBIs for the Raiders.

Marist 8, Riverside-Brookfield 1

The Bulldogs lost the Class 4A Marist Sectional semifinal to end their season 24-10.

Girls Lacrosse

Hinsdale Central 20, Lockport 3

The Red Devils won the Lockport Supersectional to advance to state.

Boys Lacrosse

Neuqua Valley 10, Lyons 8

The Lions lost in the Lockport Supersectional.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard West d. Plainfield South 25-17, 25-17

The Hilltoppers won the Hinsdale South Sectional championship to advance to state.

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.