Nazareth, St. Francis softball advance to sectional final: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball
Nazareth 7, De La Salle 2
Annabella Rychetsky struck out 11 and was 2 for 4 at the plate to lead the Roadrunners in the Class 3A St. Laurence Sectional semifinal.
Kennedy Joe was 2 for 3 with two doubles and a stolen base, Alyssia Schwertfeger went 2 for 4 and Emme Barnes had a double.
St. Francis 7, Glenbard South 5
Lilly Konen was 4 for 4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs and Alyssa Freeman was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Spartans in the Class 3A Montini Sectional semifinal. Evangeline Dupuis had a double and two RBIs for the Raiders.
Marist 8, Riverside-Brookfield 1
The Bulldogs lost the Class 4A Marist Sectional semifinal to end their season 24-10.
Girls Lacrosse
Hinsdale Central 20, Lockport 3
The Red Devils won the Lockport Supersectional to advance to state.
Boys Lacrosse
Neuqua Valley 10, Lyons 8
The Lions lost in the Lockport Supersectional.
Boys Volleyball
Glenbard West d. Plainfield South 25-17, 25-17
The Hilltoppers won the Hinsdale South Sectional championship to advance to state.