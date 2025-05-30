Montini baseball wins regional semifinal in extra innings: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Montini 4, Marmion 2 (8 innings)

Drew Church doubled in Jackson Simek with the go-ahead run and scored on Nick Sheeran’s RBI single in the eighth inning as the Broncos won a thriller in the Class 3A St. Francis Regional semifinal. Church was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Simek had two hits and two runs scored for Montini, which advances to face St. Francis in a regional final.

Fenwick 7, Kenwood 3

The Friars won the Class 4A Brother Rice Regional semifinal.

Oawk Lawn 4, Riverside-Brookfield 1

The Bulldogs lost the Class 4A Nazareth Regional semifinal.

Bartlett 9, Wheaton Warrenville South 8

The Tigers lost the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal, as Bartlett scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth and one in the seventh to walk it off. Jacob Conover was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored. Clark Jensen was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for WW South.

Hinsdale South 10, Bremen 0

The Hornets rolled in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Kaneland 3, Wheaton Academy 1

The Warriors lost the Class 3A Kaneland Regional semifinal.

Boys Track and Field

Class 1A state meet: IC Catholic Prep’s Evan Smith won the top 200-meter dash time of 21.60 in Thursday’s Class 1A prelims to advance to Saturday’s state finals. Smith also advanced in the 400 with a time of 49.07, third-fastest in prelims. Timothy Christian’s Chandler Brady advanced in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.80, seventh-fastest.

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton North d. Marmion 25-14, 25-19

The Falcons won the IMSA Regional championship.

Plainfield South d. Downers Grove North 25-20, 17-25, 27-25

The Trojans lost a thriller in the Downers Grove North Regional final.

Lyons d. Hinsdale Central 25-8, 25-23

The Lions won the Walther Christian Regional championship.

Glenbard West d. Hinsdale South 23-25, 25-23, 25-14

The Hilltoppers rallied to win the Minooka Regional championship.

Sandburg d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-19, 25-20

The Bulldogs lost the Sandburg Regional final.

Benet d. Oswego 25-20, 25-14

The Redwings won the Oswego Regional championship.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles East 25-19, 25-20

The Tigers won the St. Charles East Regional championship.

Boys Tennis

State tournament: Hinsdale Central senior Nathan Hernandez won three matches at state to advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals in the first day of action in the Chicago northern suburbs. Hernandez beat Highland Park’s Blake Gold 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the third round to reach the quarterfinals.

Both of Hinsdale Central’s doubles teams also advanced to the quarterfinals with three wins Thursday. Nicholas Marringa and Kyle McCain beat Champaign Central’s Daniel Canivez and Sohum Gurrapu in the third round, while Hinsdale Central’s Winston Stangle and Bodie Teuscher beat Latin’s Jake Goldstien and Mark Tismensky 6-1, 6-4 in the third round.

York’s Nate Yu and Brennen Maxeiner also reached the Class 2A doubles quarterfinals with three wins, beating Champaign Central’s Daniel Canivez and Sohum Gurrapu 6-3, 6-4 in the third round.

In Class 1A, Timothy Christian freshman Hudson Tseng, Hinsdale South senior Zeke Bisharat and St. Francis junior Umar Bajwa advanced to the singles quarterfinals with three wins Thursday.