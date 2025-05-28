May 27, 2025
Presley Wright’s gem leads WW South softball into regional final: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton Warrenville South logo

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Geneva 1

Presley Wright struck out seven in a four-hitter and had three hits including a triple for the Tigers in the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional semifinal. Abby Mease was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

York 5, Oak Lawn 2

Avery Kanouse struck out 10, Sara Steinecker homered and Alex ElEtr-Garofalo had two doubles and two RBIs for the Dukes in the Class 4A York Regional semifinal.

Riverside-Brookfield 9, Hinsdale Central 4

Mia Melendez was 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs, Eleanor Megall was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Kennedy Holakovsky hit a solo homer for the Bulldogs in the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Lyons 9, Downers Grove South 4

Pieroni was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs scored, and the Lions scored six runs in the first and went on to a win in the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal. Isabella Evans was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Wheaton North 3, Batavia 0

Hannah Wulf struck out eight in a four-hit shutout for the Falcons in the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional semifinal.

Glenbard West 2, Bartlett 0

Olivia Salerno struck out nine in a three-hit shutout in the Class 4A Rolling Meadows Regional semifinal. Shelby Bobroff was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Downers Grove North 16, Eisenhower 1

Viktoria Czech homered twice, drove in four runs and scored three for the Trojans in the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal. Samantha Lehnherr had a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Wheaton Academy 10, Fenton 9

The Warriors advanced in the Class 3A Fenton Regional semifinal.

Montini 17, Chicago Noble/Pritzker 1

The Lady Broncos advanced in the Class 3A DePaul Prep Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South 15, Chicago Noble/Bulls 0

The Hornets advanced in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South 15, Chicago Noble/Golder 0

The Raiders advanced in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional semifinal.

Baseball

Nazareth 11, Tinley Park 1

Jaden Fauske was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Collin Roche was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Bobby Labuda 3 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Roadrunners (29-6) in their regular season finale. Winning pitcher Brooks Kooken struck out two over two innings.

Girls soccer

St. Francis 4, Hinsdale South 1

The Spartans were winners in the Class 2A Glenbard South Sectional semifinal.

Nazareth 3, Lemont 2

The Roadrunners were winners in the Class 2A Glenbard South Sectional semifinal.

Timothy Christian 3, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

The Trojans were winners in the Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional final.

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton North d. St. Francis 25-19, 26-28, 25-18

The Falcons advanced with a win in the IMSA Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove North d. Naperville North 25-17, 25-16

The Trojans advanced with a win in the Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.

Glenbard West d. Minooka 25-21, 25-20

The Hilltoppers advanced with a win in the Minooka Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South d. Yorkville 25-20, 25-18

The Hornets advanced with a win in the Minooka Regional semifinal.

Sandburg d. Timothy Christian 25-19, 25-21

The Trojans came up short in the Sandburg Regional semifinal.

Riverside-Brookfield d. Argo 29-27, 28-26

The Bulldogs advanced with a win in the Sandburg Regional semifinal.

Benet d. Oswego East 25-13, 25-14

The Redwings advanced with a win in the Oswego Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles North 25-18, 25-19

The Tigers advanced with a win in the St. Charles East Regional semifinal.

