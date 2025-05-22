May 21, 2025
Montini baseball rallies, beats Lockport in 9 innings: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Baseball

Montini 5, Lockport 4

John Louise singled in Nick Sheeran with two outs in the top of the ninth for the game-winning run for the Broncos, who rallied with four runs in the seventh to force extras. Kameron Cox drove in two runs and Max Bell had a triple. Robert Sansone got the win with four shutout innings of relief, striking out seven and allowing just one hit.

Westmont 16, Chicago Rickover Naval Academy 1 (4 innings)

Jerry Vasek, Nikolai Baldwin and Merrick Bloyd combined on the no-hitter with 10 strikeouts at the Class 2A Westmont Regional semifinal.

At the plate Jaxson Chinea had a double and three runs scored, Rocco Damato had a double and three runs scored and Ricky Yenkin went 2 for 3 with two triples, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Sentinels (24-11-1).

Lemont 12, Tinley Park 2

Matt Devoy had a double and three RBIs and Nick Reno struck out five and scattered six hits for Lemont.

Softball

Glenbard East 7, Larkin 3

Claire Bolda struck out 14 in a three-hitter and Lilly Carver (2 for 3, 3 runs scored, two RBIs) and Melissa Saldana (2 for 3, two RBIs) both homered for the Rams.

Wheaton Warrenville South 6, St. Charles East 4

Avery Arnold threw four innings of shutout relief with five strikeouts and the Tigers (19-8, 9-5) scored two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth for the come-from-behind win.

Lily Bobor had two hits and Caroline Schulz and Kate Hasbrouck each had two RBIs.

Boys Volleyball

Benet d. Glenbard East 25-18, 25-20

Reed Hefley had eight kills, Matt Swiatkowski seven kills and Aris Maurukas six kills for Benet.

