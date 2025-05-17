Glenbard West baseball rallies for walk-off win over Glenbard South: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Glenbard West 6, Glenbard South 5

Beau Griman singled in Liam Hepner with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Hilltoppers rallied with four runs in the final inning for the walk-off nonconference win.

Jack Seagraves singled in Eric Lowrie with the tying run, setting the stage for Griman’s heroics. Joey Lewison was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Max Bakken had three hits for Glenbard West.

Hinsdale Central 16, Riverside-Brookfield 1

Patrick Connors was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Billy Main was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Red Devils.

Marian Central 12, St. Francis 6

Colt Armbrust was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Nolan Galla, and Zack Maduzia also had two RBIs for the Spartans, who were hurt by 10 walks issued to Marian hitters.

Softball

Hinsdale Central 11, DeLaSalle 5

Emersyn Willits was 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, Malia Kuo was 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Madeline Kubesh 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

York 2, Lyons 0

Sophia Lanciloti threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout with three strikeouts, and Kayla Winters homered and drove in two runs for the Dukes.