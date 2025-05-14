Riverside-Brookfield baseball gets walk-off win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 7, Glenbard South 6

Michal Kallas, who was 2 for 4 with a run scored, hit a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for the Bulldogs. Ben Biskupic sparked the rally with a leadoff single. Tommy Burke was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Tim Ewald 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Glenbard South.

Lyons 11, Downers Grove North 4

Luke Nicholaus was 2 for 3 with a triple, run scored and three RBIs and Dominic Pisciotta scored three runs for the Lions, who scored five runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to even the West Suburban Silver series. JD Cumbee was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Brady Schallmoser 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Trojans.

Glenbard East 5, Harlem 2

Horacio Solis was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Justin Kay 2 for 4 with a run scored for the host Rams in a nonconference win.

Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso West 0

Patrick Connors was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and RBI and Max Judge struck out six over five shutout innings, allowing four hits, for the Red Devils in Hillside.

Morton 4, Hinsdale South 2

Daniel Gross struck out 10 in a complete game three-hitter and Johangel Castrillo homered and drove in two for Morton in Darien. Brandon Elting struck out 10 for Hinsdale South.

De La Salle 8, IC Catholic Prep 6

Louis Stubblefield was 4 for 4 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Knights, but the Meteors scored three in the fifth and three in the sixth for the comeback win.

Montini 9, Leo 1

Max Bell was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Jackson Simek was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Broncos.

Fenwick 12, St. Francis 4

Josh Morgan and JJ Obaldo were both 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Fenwick. Ian Bagaconza was 2 for 4 with a run scored for St. Francis.

Glenbard North 6, Wheaton North 4

The visiting Panthers scored five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh for the comeback win. Nic Pisciotta was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Zander Zielinski 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Falcons.

Batavia 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 4

Clark Jensen was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Blake Snyder 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI, but Batavia scored three runs in the fifth and went on to the win in Batavia.

Oak Park-River Forest 9, York 8

The visiting Dukes scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh, but the comeback fell short. Josh Fleming was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for York. Owen Chael was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Softball

Benet 12, Waubonsie Valley 7

Alaina Rosner was 3 for 6 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Margaret Carr was 2 for 6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs to lead Benet’s 15-hit attack in the nonconference win in Aurora.

Sandburg 3, Downers Grove North 2

Sandburg scored the tie-breaking run in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the nonconference win. Sophia Barofsky was 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Trojans. Viktoria Czech was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

West Chicago 3, Glenbard East 1

West Chicago’s Jasmyn Trigueros struck out six in a complete game five-hitter and also homered twice and drove in all three of the Wildcats’ runs in Lombard. Claire Bolda struck out 10 for Glenbard East in the loss.

Riverside-Brookfield 17, Glenbard South 2

Freshman Mia Melendez and Amelia Pytel each homered and Alexis Busse had four hits for the Bulldogs.

Glenbard West 14, Lyons 4

Ainslie Bobroff homered twice and drove in five runs and Megan Stieglitz and Shelby Bobroff also went deep for the Hilltoppers. Ava Jacklin and Isabella Evans homered for Lyons.

Boys Volleyball

Benet d. Notre Dame 25-23, 25-21

Aris Maurukas and Matthew Swiatkowski each had seven kills for Benet.