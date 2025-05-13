Sara Steinecker’s walk-off homer lifts York softball past OPRF: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

York 5, Oak Park-River Forest 4

Sara Steinecker hit a walk-off home run to center field leading off the bottom of the seventh for the Dukes.

Gia Valentin and Avery Kanouse also homered for York, and Kanouse also struck out four and scattered seven hits with four runs (one earned) over 6⅔ innings.

Nazareth 5, Marian Catholic 4

Kennedy Joe and Annabella Rychetsky each went 2 for 3 with a home run, Rychetsky struck out eight in the circle and Ellie Stratis also went deep for the Roadrunners.

Glenbard North 15, Geneva 5

Aubry Miller hit three home runs and drove in seven runs and Lauren Kozlovsky and Tru Medina also went deep for the Panthers.

Glenbard East 12, Ridgewood 5

Melissa Saldana went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and Kylie White also homered and drove in two for the Rams.

Hinsdale Central 12, Glenbard West 4

The Red Devils scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and went on to the win in Hinsdale.

Gabriella Georganas went 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI and Madeline Kubesh went deep and drove in three for Hinsdale Central.

Megan Stieglitz homered and drove in three for Glenbard West.

Providence 3, Downers Grove North 1

Mary Miller went 2 for 3 and scored the Trojans’ lone run. Jenna Gordon struck out two in a complete-game effort.

Morton 2, Hinsdale South 0

Alyssa Kunz struck out eight over six innings of three-hit shutout ball for Morton. Brianna Medina was 2 for 2 with a run scored.

Timothy Christian 6, IC Catholic Prep 3

The host Trojans scored four runs in the fifth and went on to the win. Lauren Kottke was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Timothy Christian. Madelynn Dinino was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for IC Catholic.

Lyons 16, Proviso West 0

Mia Jovicic and Paxton Cutler each homered and had three hits for Lyons, Cutler driving in four runs.

Wheaton North 4, Batavia 1

Reagan Crosthwaite was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Abby Del Preto 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Falcons.

St. Charles North 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

St. Charles North’s Paige Murray twirled a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. WW South’s Presley Wright struck out nine in defeat, scattering six hits, and Abby Mease had two of the Tigers’ four hits.

Addison Trail 11, Willowbrook 1

The visiting Warriors were held to just four hits and committed seven errors in the field. Sonia Ruchala was 2 for 3 with a double for Willowbrook.

Baseball

Westmont 15, Ida Crown 0 (4 innings)

Nikolai Baldwin had two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs, Rocco Damato a double and two runs scored and Jerry Vasek a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Sentinels (23-10-1) in the Chicagoland Prep Conference Tournament semifinals.

Hinsdale Central 10, Proviso West 0

Patrick Connors was 3 for 3 with a triple, double three runs scored and an RBI and Billy Main was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Red Devils.

Morton 6, Hinsdale South 5

The Mustangs scored a run in the fifth to snap a 5-5 tie and went on to the West Suburban Gold win.

James Richmond was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Morton. Dunwoody drove in three runs for Hinsdale South.

Oak Forest 2, Lemont 0

Andrew Dawson struck out eight in a complete-game four-hit shutout for Oak Forest. Matt Devoy struck out six over five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, for Lemont. Jacob Parr had two hits for Lemont.

Montini 11, Leo 0

Drew Church was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Max Bell 2 for 3 with three runs scored for Montini.

St. Francis 14, Fenwick 4

James McGrath went 3 for 3 with a homer, double two runs scored and two RBIs and Colt Armbrust was 2 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for the Spartans, who won their 18th straight game.

Oak Park-River Forest 12, York 10

The visiting Huskies scored five runs in the sixth and six in the seventh to erase a 6-1 deficit, then held off the Dukes’ four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Josh Fleming was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for York.

Wheaton Academy 9, Yorkville Christian 1

Jackson From was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs and Brandon Kiebles was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Warriors. Carson Miller earned the win, striking out three and allowing one earned run over five innings.

Boys Volleyball

Benet d. St. Patrick 25-17, 25-13

Aris Maurukas and Matthew Swiatkowski had seven kills each for Benet.