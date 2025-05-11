Shea Glotzbach’s complete-game two-hit shutout leads Lemont win: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lemont 5, Lincoln-Way West 0

Shea Glotzbach fired a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts and Grady Garofalo was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs for Lemont.

Downers Grove North 12, Addison Trail 1

Grant Fordonski was 3 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and runs scored, Edgar Santos was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Brady Schallmoser had two doubles for the Trojans (21-5).

Glenbard East 7, Naperville North 6

Carter Hoovel singled in Ryan Frano with two outs in the bottom of the 10th as the Rams (18-8) won in walk-off fashion. Connor Peckham singled in Carson Pignato with two outs in the seventh to force extra innings and Lucas Calderin singled in Frano with one out in the eighth to send the game to the ninth. Frano was 2 for 4 with three runs scored.

Downers Grove South 17, Glenbard West 12

The host Mustangs scored 10 runs in the fifth and went on to the nonconference win. Max Hetlet was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and Eric Lowrie was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso West 1

Owen Sunderson had a triple and three runs scored and Patrick Connors scored two runs and drove in two for the Red Devils.

Hinsdale South 3, Proviso West 2

Brady Miller homered twice and drove in three runs and Taylor Mazur struck out three over six innings for the Hornets.

IC Catholic Prep 6, Leo 1

Lewis Barbour was 2 for 3 with a homer, double and five RBIs for the Knights.

Fenwick 11, Montini 5

Johnny Buchman homered and drove in two for the Friars. Max Bell was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Broncos.

Nazareth 9, Huntley 1

Jaden Fauske was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Landon Thome 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for Nazareth (24-5).

Geneva 7, Wheaton North 6

The host Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth for the walk-off win. Carter Johnson homered twice and drove in three runs for the Falcons.

Lake Park 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 2

Jacob Conover went 2 for 3 with a homer for the Tigers.

Willowbrook 4, Lyons 2

Noah Edison fired a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts and Jesus Torres was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Warriors.

Morton 9, York 6

Alejandro Guzman was 2 for 2 with three runs scored for Morton, who scored four in the third and went on to the nonconference win. Owen Chael drove in two for York.

Marian Central 14, Westmont 9 (Friday result)

Briggs Templeton was 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI and Nikolai Baldwin was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Westmont (22-10-1).

Softball

Nazareth 11, Mother McAuley 6

Annabella Rychetsky was 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI and struck out 13 in the circle, Reagan Drye was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Emme Barnes homered and drove in two and Kennedy Joe was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Nazareth.

Glenbard East 7, Glenbard West 4

Alexis Amrhein, Lilly Carver and Marley Szeluga homered for the Rams. Ellie Adduci homered for the Hilltoppers.

Glenbard West 14, Glenbard East 13

Alexa Trybus homered and drove in five runs, Shelby Bobroff homered, scored three runs and drove in three and Adduci was 4 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale Central 8, Oak Lawn 4

DiPasquale was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and RBI for the Red Devils.

IC Catholic Prep 8, St. Bede 2

Lexi Russ was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Knights. Madelynn Dinino was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Lyons 3, Shepard 2

Isabella Evans singled in Ava Jacklin with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Lions were a walk-off winner.

Resurrection 3, Montini 2

Cedona Barrett was 2 for 3 with a homer for the Lady Broncos.

Wheaton North 9, Hinsdale South 2

Abby Del Preto was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Reagan Crosthwaite was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Falcons. Madison Moore struck out four in a complete-game six-hitter.

Plainfield South 9, Wheaton Warrenville South 4

The visiting Cougars scored six in the first and went on to the nonconference win. Lily Bobor homered twice and drove in three runs and Becca Chaney went deep and went 3 for 3 with two runs scored for WW South.

Willowbrook 11, Bolingbrook 10

Marli Smrz went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs, Sonia Ruchala homered and drove in two and Isabel Bates had three RBIs for the Warriors.

York 3-7, Sycamore 4-1

Sopha Lanciloti tossed a complete-game six hitter with three strikeouts and Maggie Demopoulos was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Dukes in the second game to get a doubleheader split.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 7, St. Edward 0

Annika Vandervelde had three goals and three assists as the Warriors (12-4-3, 6-0) secured the Chicagoland Christian Conference title with zero goals allowed against conference opponents. Gianna Hughes added two goals and an assist.