Downers Grove North’s Ashlynn Durkin tosses 16-strikeout one-hitter: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Downers Grove North's Ashlynn Durkin pitches during a game against St. Charles East in March in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Softball

Downers Grove North 1, Lyons 0

Ashlynn Durkin fired a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and Viktoria Czech was 2 for 2 with a double and drove in the game’s lone run for the Trojans.

Benet 13, St. Viator 3

Alaina Rosner was 3 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs and Sophia Rosner was 3 for 5 with a homer, double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Redwings.

West Chicago 1, Glenbard South 0

West Chicago’s Jasmyn Trigueros tossed a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Emma Full had two of Glenbard South’s five hits.

St. Charles East 2, Wheaton North 1

Hannah Wulf struck out four and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits for the Falcons (17-5, 6-2 DuKane).

Glenbard North 12, Wheaton Warrenville South 3

Gia Whelan hit a grand slam and Lauren Kozlovsky, Tru Medina and Avery Miller also homered for the Panthers in Wheaton.

Alison Hubsky went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Morton 2, Willowbrook 0

Alyssa Kunz tossed a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for Morton. Isabel Bates struck out eight for Willowbrook.

Glenbard West 5, York 3

Ainslie Bobroff was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored and Megan Stieglitz drove in two for the Hilltoppers. Olivia Salerno struck out eight in the circle, allowing five hits. Sara Steinecker homered for York.

Addison Trail 11, Hinsdale South 1

Marisa Lloveras tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts for Addison Trail.

St. Ignatius 7, IC Catholic Prep 2

Kelly Cahill had a double for one of the Knights’ five hits and scored a run

Baseball

Lemont 5, Hinsdale Central 3

Zane Schneider reached on an error with two runs scoring with two out in the top of the eighth, and Lemont went on to the nonconference win. Matt Devoy was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Greyson Davis was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Hinsdale.

Nazareth 7, Benet 5

Winning pitcher Chase Zidlicky (4-0) struck out nine over five innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, Landon Thome was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and Jaden Fauske homered and walked three times for Nazareth (23-5, 9-5).

Gavin Hartigan was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Drew Hyland was 2 for 4 for the Roadrunners.

Westmont 25, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 0 (4 innings)

Rocco Damato was 2 for 3 with a double, four runs scored and five RBIs and Briggs Templeton scored four runs and drove in four as Westmont (22-9-1, 12-1) clinched the Chicago Prep Conference title, the program’s first conference championship since 2015.

Glenbard East 11, Larkin 3

Paulie Steiskal was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs, Devin Kraft was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Josh Ziemer was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and RBI for the Rams.

South Elgin 5, Glenbard South 0

Tommy Burke had two of the Raiders’ three hits.

Sandburg 6, Montini 0

The Broncos were held to two hits in the nonconference loss.

Boys Volleyball

Andrew d. Willowbrook 12-25, 25-21, 25-21

Matt Ciesinski had 11 kills, Dean Romano eight kills, Andrew Schrader 15 assists and Ben Perry 13 digs for Willowbrook (4-23).