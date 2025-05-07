Five Venezuelan juveniles accused of burglarizing two Oak Brook stores: prosecutors

Five Venezuelan migrants face multiple charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from two Oak Brook stores in two unrelated incidents, prosecutors said.

The offenders, all male juveniles residing in Chicago, appeared at detention hearings Tuesday where three were ordered detained, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

All five juveniles are charged with one count of burglary. Additionally, three of the juveniles who were allegedly working together are also charged with one count each of robbery, misdemeanor resisting a police officer and misdemeanor retail theft while one of them faces an additional charge of misdemeanor assault, according to the release.

The two other offenders, who allegedly were working together, each face one count of retail theft, while one of them is charged with one count of armed violence and one count of misdemeanor resisting a police officer, authorities said.

About 3:42 p.m. May 5, Oak Brook police responded to a retail theft at Macy’s, 1 Oak Brook Center.

Two of the juveniles allegedly entered the store, selected six items of clothing valued at more than $300 and entered a fitting room where they cut off the security sensors, according to the release.

They exited the store without paying for the merchandise where they were met by Oak Brook police and arrested.

Police recovered a 13-inch kitchen knife with an eight-inch blade in the waistband of one of the juveniles.

Earlier the same day, at about 3 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a call of a retail theft at Nordstrom, 10 Oak Brook Center.

Three juveniles entered the store, and one of the juveniles entered a fitting room while the other two brought items to the fitting room. The juvenile then left the fitting room at which time a loss prevention officer discovered that an item valued at approximately $138 was allegedly missing from the store, according to the release.

All three juveniles allegedly exited the store but were met by the loss prevention officer. A struggle ensued, and one of the juveniles allegedly punched the loss prevention officer. The trio fled into the mall where they were arrested following a brief foot chase, authorities said.

“What I find particularly troubling is the allegation that in one of the incidents, one of the accused armed himself with a 13-inch knife,“ DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. ”Thankfully, no one was injured and all five of the juveniles were safely taken into custody."