Downers Grove North baseball gets 20th win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Downers Grove North 8, Glenbard South 1: Colin Doyle struck out six in five innings of shutout relief, allowing two hits, and Antonio Russotiesi was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, run scored and two RBIs for the Trojans (20-5). Brady Schallmoser had two doubles and two runs scored.

York 4, Glenbard West 2: Josh Fleming’s two-run single capped off a four-run second inning and the Dukes went on to the West Suburban Silver win.

Winning pitcher Jack Lonergan struck out seven over six innings for York (17-3).

Charlie Harvey was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Nick Pleasant struck out six over five innings for the Hilltoppers.

Glenbard East 3, Riverside-Brookfield 2: Justin Kay’s bases-loaded walk scored Devin Kraft with the game-winner as the Rams rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the Upstate Eight Conference win.

Connor Peckham singled in Josh Ziemer and after an intentional walk Kay drew the game-winning walk. Peckham was 4 for 4 with a run scored and RBI. Glenbard East starting pitcher Ryan Frano struck out 12 and allowed two unearned runs on one hit.

Holy Trinity 3, Westmont 2: Losing pitcher Ricky Yenkin (4-2) struck out nine and scattered six hits for the Sentinels (21-9-1), which had their 11-game winning streak snapped.

Briggs Templeton was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Rocco Damato 2 for 4 with a double.

Chicago Christian 4, Wheaton Academy 3: The Warriors (15-13) lost on a walk-off sacrifice fly.

Leyden 8, Hinsdale South 5: Meliki Scanlan and Kaden Alavi each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for the Hornets.

Aurora Central Catholic 3, IC Catholic Prep 1: Rafael Garza drove in the lone run for the Knights, which managed just one run despite out-hitting the Chargers 10-7.

Lemont 11, Oak Lawn 1: Matt Devoy was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI and struck out eight and allowed just four hits in a five-inning complete game for Lemont. Jacob Parr was 2 for 3 with a triple, run scored and RBI.

St. Francis 12, De La Salle 2: James McGrath was 4 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Colt Armbrust doubled and drove in two runs for the Spartans.

Willowbrook 5, Morton 4: Vinny Ippolito had three doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Alek Ramey homered for Willowbrook.

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 10, Glenbard East 3: Amelia Pytel struck out 19 and Brailyn Naylor and Trinity Stevenson each had three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Alexis Amrhein was 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Rams.

Glenbard South 7, Elmwood Park 2: Evangeline Dupuis was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Kaylie Zeman struck out seven for the Raiders.

Lemont 15, Bremen 0: Claire Podrebarac was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and struck out four and allowed one hit in the circle for Lemont.

Oak Park-River Forest 16, Hinsdale Central 0: Kaleigh Kozlowski had two of the Red Devils’ three hits.

De La Salle 9, Hinsdale South 6: Aliyah Hamilton had a double and a run scored and Isabella Yanez drove in two runs and scored one for the Hornets.

Aurora Central Catholic 12, IC Catholic Prep 4: Lexi Russ was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Sofia Bucaro 2 for 4 with a double and run scored for the Knights.

Lyons 15, Proviso West 0: Julia Ahrens was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Isabella Evans 2 for 2 with three runs scored for Lyons.

Boys Volleyball

Willowbrook d. Addison Trail 19-25, 32-30, 25-17

Dean Romano had nine kills and nine digs, Andrew Schrader 14 assists and Ben Perry 12 digs for Willowbrook (4-22, 2-3 West Suburban Gold).

Benet d. St. Viator 25-16, 25-19: Reed Hefley had six kills, Jacob Olejnik had five kills and Aris Maurukas four kills for Benet.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Lake Park 25-23, 20-25, 25-16: The Tigers remained undefeated in the DuKane Conference with the win.