Glenbard East baseball beats R-B in matchup of Upstate Eight leaders: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Glenbard East 13, Riverside-Brookfield 3: Josh Ziemer was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs, as the Rams (14-8, 11-1) pounded out 16 hits in the matchup of Upstate Eight Conference leaders.

John Murphy was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Connor Peckham was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Glenbard East.

York 7, Glenbard West 5: Owen Chael was 2 for 4 with a two-run double in York’s six-run top of the seventh and Josh Fleming singled in a run in the big inning and scored twice for the visiting Dukes.

Jasper Reeves was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Glenbard West.

Hinsdale Central 5, Lyons 4: Greyson Davis singled in Owen Sunderson with one out in the bottom of the seventh for the Red Devils’ walk-off win in Hinsdale. Dylan Kassab homered twice and drove in three runs for Hinsdale Central. Tommy Georgelos was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Lyons.

Wheaton Academy 5, Chicago Christian 1: Carson Miller struck out seven in a complete-game three hitter, allowing just one unearned run. At the plate Dom Murrell was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for Wheaton Academy (15-12).

Westmont 12, Rochelle Zell 2 (5 innings): Briggs Templeton was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Jaxson Chinea scored three runs for Westmont (21-8-1).

Hinsdale South 1, Leyden 0: Jack Bauer scattered seven hits and struck out four over 6 ⅔ innings and Ethan Rodriguez closed out the shutout win. Kaden Alavi singled in Noah Greenman in the fifth for the game’s only run.

Marmion 3, Montini 2: Drew Church doubled in a run and scored Montini’s other run in a two-run first innings, but that was the only offense the Broncos could muster in the road loss.

Benet 11, Nazareth 0: Jake Rifenburg struck out eight and scattered five hits in five shutout innings and Ethan Mendez had a double and four RBIs for Benet, which scored five in the first and six in the second. Jaden Fauske had two hits for Nazareth.

St. Francis 21, De La Salle 0: Brayden Hobein, Joey Gainer and Ian Bagaconza all homered for St. Francis and Bagaconza, Gainer and Zack Maduzia each drove in four for the Spartans.

Wheaton Warrenville South 11, Wheaton North 6: The Tigers scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to take the DuKane Conference series finale. Brandon Esposito was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for WW South.

Willowbrook 13, Morton 3: Alek Ramey was 3 for 5 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored and Jesus Torres 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Willowbrook.

Softball

Downers Grove North 3, York 1: Sophia Lawson and Ashlynn Durkin combined on a five-hitter with seven strikeouts and Mia Havrilla had two doubles and two runs scored for the Trojans.

Sara Steinecker had three doubles and Avery Kanouse struck out seven for the Dukes.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Geneva 0: Abby Mease was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Lily Bobor was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs and Becca Chaney was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Presley Wright struck out four in three innings pitched.

Benet 13, St. Viator 3: Hannah Baer homered, scored three runs and drove in three and Gianna Cunningham was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Redwings.

Glenbard East 10, Glenbard South 4: Reese Kuhlman was 2 for 4 with a homer, run scored and two RBIs and Lilly Carver was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams.

Glenbard West 8, Lyons 6: Ainslie Bobroff was 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and Ellie Adduci was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for the visiting Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale Central 15, Proviso West 0: Lauren Koschik was 2 for 2 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Red Devils’ 12-hit attack and Elle Kinder struck out seven in a four-inning no-hitter.

Nazareth 5, Joliet Catholic 1: Emme Barnes was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Reagan Drye also drove in two and Annabella Rychetsky struck out seven in the circle and was 2 for 3 at the plate for Nazareth, which pounded out 10 hits.

St. Charles North 5, Wheaton North 2: The visiting North Stars scored three runs in the first inning and went on to the DuKane Conference win.

Reagan Crosthwaite hit her 12th homer of the season and Makayla Hammer also went deep for the Falcons.

Downers Grove South 13, Willowbrook 5: Jordan Balsavich was 4 for 5 with a double and five RBIs and Alyssa Barowski and Gabby Ruchniewicz each drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Isabel Bates was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Sonia Ruchala 2 for 3 with a run scored for Willowbrook.

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville Central 25-18, 25-20

Glenbard South d. Bremen 25-8, 25-10: Dylan Micek had eight kills and Andrew Mihailescu 12 assists and four digs for the Raiders (11-14).