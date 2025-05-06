Cause of Wheaton fire remains under investigation

The cause of a Tuesday morning fire in Wheaton remains under investigation, authorities said.

About 11:20 a.m. the Wheaton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Polo Drive.

Heavy fire and smoke were coming from the attached garage and attic, with smoke pushing out of the eaves on the second floor, fire officials said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The house was vacant at the time of the fire. One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

A portion of Roosevelt Road was closed for approximately two hours to position the vehicles and equipment necessary to extinguish the fire.

The Wheaton Fire Department was assisted by Wheaton police, the the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, West Suburban Fire Rescue Alliance agencies, the Lombard Fire Department and the Geneva Fire Department.

The building was turned over to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.