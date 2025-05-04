Nazareth baseball gets doubleheader sweep: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Nazareth 3-7, Notre Dame 1-2

Winning pitcher Connor McKay (3-1) struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits over six innings in the first game. Jaden Fauske was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Eddie Donnelly (3-0) struck out four over five innings to get the win for Nazareth in the second game. Drew Hyland was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and Kam Alikhan was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for Nazareth (22-4, 8-4).

Wheaton Academy 15, Sandwich 2

Jackson From went 4 for 6 with four RBIs, a run scored and two stolen bases and Dom Murrell was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a steal for the Warriors (14-12). Winning pitcher Charlie Scherer struck out seven and allowed one run on one hit over five innings.

Westmont 27 Chicago (Noble/Bulls) 6 (4 innings)

Ricky Yenkin was 2 for 4 with a homer, four runs scored and four RBIs and Rocco Damato was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, four runs scored and four RBIs for Westmont (20-8-1), which reached 20 wins for the 15th time in program history.

Glenbard South 7, Wheeling 3

Tommy Burke was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Gavin Pogorzelski was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored for the Raiders.

Hinsdale South 5, Glenbard West 2

The visiting Hornets scored four runs in the sixth and went on to the West Suburban crossover win. Vascil Monogios doubled in two runs in the inning.

Max Hetlet was 2 for 3 with a double for Glenbard West.

St. Francis 7, IC Catholic Prep 3

Joey Gainer hit a two-run home run and winning pitcher Peter Solloway struck out six in four shutout innings, allowing two hits, for the Spartans. Luke Wojcik was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Knights.

Montini 14, DeLaSalle 3

Drew Church was 4 for 4 with a homer, six RBIs and four runs scored and John Louise was 2 for 2 with a homer, double, four runs scored and an RBI for the Broncos.

Lane 10, York 5

Ryan Lisowski had a double and three RBIs for the Dukes.

Softball

Benet 8, Rock Island 3

The visiting Redwings scored four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth for the comeback win. Alaina Rosner was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Hannah Baer scored two runs and drove in one for Benet.

Glenbard East 9, Evanston 2

Lilly Carver was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Alexis Amrhein was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Rams.

Wheaton Warrenville South 17, Glenbard South 9

Lily Bobor, Eleanor Grout and Becca Chaney all homered for the Tigers, Chaney going 4 for 4 with four runs scored and four RBIs for the Tigers. Delaney Nelson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Raiders.

IC Catholic Prep 18, Trinity 0

Lexi Russ was 4 for 4 with three doubles, seven RBIs and four runs scored and Kelly Cahill was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Knights.

Mother McAuley 11, Lyons 5

Maddy Pieroni was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Lucy Dreher 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Lions.

Barrington 9-14, York 0-2

Emily McNichols homered for York in the second game.

Girls Soccer

Morton 1, Wheaton Academy 0

The Mustangs beat the Warriors at the Tournament of Champions in Bettendorf, Iowa. Norah Pennings had four saves in goal for Wheaton Academy (9-4-3).

Lyons 1, Benet 0 (Friday result)

The Lions beat the Redwings at the Naperville Invitational.