May 03, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Nazareth baseball gets doubleheader sweep: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

Baseball

Nazareth 3-7, Notre Dame 1-2

Winning pitcher Connor McKay (3-1) struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits over six innings in the first game. Jaden Fauske was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Eddie Donnelly (3-0) struck out four over five innings to get the win for Nazareth in the second game. Drew Hyland was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and Kam Alikhan was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for Nazareth (22-4, 8-4).

Wheaton Academy 15, Sandwich 2

Jackson From went 4 for 6 with four RBIs, a run scored and two stolen bases and Dom Murrell was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a steal for the Warriors (14-12). Winning pitcher Charlie Scherer struck out seven and allowed one run on one hit over five innings.

Westmont 27 Chicago (Noble/Bulls) 6 (4 innings)

Ricky Yenkin was 2 for 4 with a homer, four runs scored and four RBIs and Rocco Damato was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, four runs scored and four RBIs for Westmont (20-8-1), which reached 20 wins for the 15th time in program history.

Glenbard South 7, Wheeling 3

Tommy Burke was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Gavin Pogorzelski was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored for the Raiders.

Hinsdale South 5, Glenbard West 2

The visiting Hornets scored four runs in the sixth and went on to the West Suburban crossover win. Vascil Monogios doubled in two runs in the inning.

Max Hetlet was 2 for 3 with a double for Glenbard West.

St. Francis 7, IC Catholic Prep 3

Joey Gainer hit a two-run home run and winning pitcher Peter Solloway struck out six in four shutout innings, allowing two hits, for the Spartans. Luke Wojcik was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Knights.

Montini 14, DeLaSalle 3

Drew Church was 4 for 4 with a homer, six RBIs and four runs scored and John Louise was 2 for 2 with a homer, double, four runs scored and an RBI for the Broncos.

Lane 10, York 5

Ryan Lisowski had a double and three RBIs for the Dukes.

Softball

Benet 8, Rock Island 3

The visiting Redwings scored four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth for the comeback win. Alaina Rosner was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Hannah Baer scored two runs and drove in one for Benet.

Glenbard East 9, Evanston 2

Lilly Carver was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Alexis Amrhein was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Rams.

Wheaton Warrenville South 17, Glenbard South 9

Lily Bobor, Eleanor Grout and Becca Chaney all homered for the Tigers, Chaney going 4 for 4 with four runs scored and four RBIs for the Tigers. Delaney Nelson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Raiders.

IC Catholic Prep 18, Trinity 0

Lexi Russ was 4 for 4 with three doubles, seven RBIs and four runs scored and Kelly Cahill was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Knights.

Mother McAuley 11, Lyons 5

Maddy Pieroni was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Lucy Dreher 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Lions.

Barrington 9-14, York 0-2

Emily McNichols homered for York in the second game.

Girls Soccer

Morton 1, Wheaton Academy 0

The Mustangs beat the Warriors at the Tournament of Champions in Bettendorf, Iowa. Norah Pennings had four saves in goal for Wheaton Academy (9-4-3).

Lyons 1, Benet 0 (Friday result)

The Lions beat the Redwings at the Naperville Invitational.

Baseball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.