Sophia Barofsky’s homer sends Downers North softball past Glenbard West: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Downers Grove North 6, Glenbard West 5

Sophia Barofsky homered to lead off the top of the eighth inning, and the Trojans went on to the West Suburban Silver win in Glen Ellyn.

Barofsky was 3 for 5 with the homer, a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Samantha Lehnherr was 3 for 5 with three doubles, a run scored and three RBIs for the Trojans. Winning pitcher Sophia Lawson struck out 10 in the complete game.

Alexa Trybus homered and drove in two runs and Olivia Salerno struck out 12 for the Hilltoppers.

York 8, Hinsdale Central 4

Avery Kanouse had a two-run double and Emily McNichols a two-run single in the Dukes’ five-run third, and they went on to the West Suburban Silver win in Elmhurst.

Lilly Burda was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for York.

Gabriella Georganas was 4 for 4 with a run scored for Hinsdale Central.

Wheaton North 2, Lake Park 0

Reagan Crosthwaite hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the game’s lone runs and Hannah Wulf struck out four in a complete-game five-hit shutout for the Falcons.

Crosthwaite was 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs while Makayla Grantz was 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Benet 0 (9 innings)

Benet’s Sophia Rosner struck out seven and allowed just four hits, but Bradley-Bourbonnais got the walk-off win with two out in the ninth.

Hinsdale South 7, Leyden 4

Kayla Buckels-Meen was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Hornets and Alex Kuhlman was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Riverside-Brookfield 3, Lyons 2

Riverside-Brookfield’s Amelia Pytel struck out 16 in a complete-game four-hitter.

St. Charles East 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 3

Lily Bobor was 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Tigers, but the visiting Saints scored three in the fifth and two in the seventh to come back from a 2-0 deficit. Presley Wright struck out eight for WW South.

Willowbrook 19, Proviso East 0

Sonia Ruchala was 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs. Marli Smrz was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple, four runs scored and an RBI for the Warriors.

Baseball

Glenbard West 3, Downers Grove North 2

The Hilltoppers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the West Suburban Silver win. Winning pitcher Joey Lewison struck out six and allowed two runs on three hits over five innings, with Jack Waiti throwing two innings of shutout relief. Max Bakken was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Jimmy Reilly struck out five over six innings for Downers Grove North, and Emilio Gandarilla doubled and scored a run.

Lemont 8, Montini 2

Shea Glotzbach struck out nine over six innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and Zane Schneider was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for Lemont.

John Louise had two hits for Montini.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Wheaton North 6

Caleb Mease was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Reece Franks was 4 for 4 with a run scored and four RBIs for the Tigers.

Jacob Kurtz was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Falcons.

Willowbrook 13, Proviso East 0

Jesus Torres had a double and four RBIs and Jake Bonino a double and drove in three for the Warriors.