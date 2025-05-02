Hinsdale South’s Brandon Elting fires 14-K, two-hit shutout: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Hinsdale South 5, Addison Trail 0

Brandon Elting fired a complete-game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Brady Miller was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Hornets.

Lemont 16, Crete-Monee 0

Shea Glotzbach had a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs for Lemont.

Montini 10, De La Salle 0

Kameron Cox, Jackson Simek and Drew Church homered for Montini, Simek going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Church 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Cox scoring two runs and driving in three.

Oak Park-River Forest 5, Hinsdale Central 4

Dylan Kassab went 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI for the Red Devils, and Alex Rivera doubled and drove in a run.

Softball

Glenbard East 20, Elgin 2

Melissa Saldana went 3 for 3 with two homers, a triple, eight RBIs and four runs scored and Alexis Amrhein went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams. Lilly Carver went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

IC Catholic Prep 3, DePaul Prep 2

Madelynn Dinino doubled in Lexi Russ with two outs in the top of the seventh for the game-winner for the Knights. Ari Zito was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

St. Laurence 13, Montini 6

Aubry Raffen was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored and Kat Filkowski had a double and two RBIs for Montini.

Marist 10, Downers Grove North 0

Marist scored nine runs in the fourth inning and threw a five-inning no-hitter.

Hope 3, Wheaton Academy 2

The Warriors had the tying run at second base and go-ahead run at first in the seventh inning but came up short.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 1, Quincy 0

Annika Vandervelde scored the Warriors’ goal, assisted by Gianna Hughes in a win at the Tournament of Champions in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Norah Pennings had six saves in goal for Wheaton Academy (9-2-3).

Benet 3, Downers Grove South 1

Natalie Grover, Abby Gits and Ivana Vukas scored goals for Benet (10-3-2) in the Naperville Invitational game at Waubonsie Valley.

Boys Volleyball

Benet d. Carmel 25-10, 25-9

Aris Maurukas, Vincent Cababy and Shane Walsh each had five kills for the Redwings.