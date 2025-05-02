Hinsdale South’s Brandon Elting fires 14-K, two-hit shutout: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball
Hinsdale South 5, Addison Trail 0
Brandon Elting fired a complete-game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Brady Miller was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Hornets.
Lemont 16, Crete-Monee 0
Shea Glotzbach had a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs for Lemont.
Montini 10, De La Salle 0
Kameron Cox, Jackson Simek and Drew Church homered for Montini, Simek going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Church 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Cox scoring two runs and driving in three.
Oak Park-River Forest 5, Hinsdale Central 4
Dylan Kassab went 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI for the Red Devils, and Alex Rivera doubled and drove in a run.
Softball
Glenbard East 20, Elgin 2
Melissa Saldana went 3 for 3 with two homers, a triple, eight RBIs and four runs scored and Alexis Amrhein went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams. Lilly Carver went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
IC Catholic Prep 3, DePaul Prep 2
Madelynn Dinino doubled in Lexi Russ with two outs in the top of the seventh for the game-winner for the Knights. Ari Zito was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
St. Laurence 13, Montini 6
Aubry Raffen was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored and Kat Filkowski had a double and two RBIs for Montini.
Marist 10, Downers Grove North 0
Marist scored nine runs in the fourth inning and threw a five-inning no-hitter.
Hope 3, Wheaton Academy 2
The Warriors had the tying run at second base and go-ahead run at first in the seventh inning but came up short.
Girls Soccer
Wheaton Academy 1, Quincy 0
Annika Vandervelde scored the Warriors’ goal, assisted by Gianna Hughes in a win at the Tournament of Champions in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Norah Pennings had six saves in goal for Wheaton Academy (9-2-3).
WA goalkeeper Norah Pennings had six saves.
Benet 3, Downers Grove South 1
Natalie Grover, Abby Gits and Ivana Vukas scored goals for Benet (10-3-2) in the Naperville Invitational game at Waubonsie Valley.
Boys Volleyball
Benet d. Carmel 25-10, 25-9
Aris Maurukas, Vincent Cababy and Shane Walsh each had five kills for the Redwings.