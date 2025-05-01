Kayla Winters, Lilly Burda grand slams key York softball win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

York 13, Lyons 6

Kayla Winters and Lilly Burda both hit grand slams and Maggie Demopoulos was 4 for 5 with two triples for York.

Glenbard West 4, Oak Park-River Forest 2

Olivia Salerno struck out five in a complete game four-hitter and Ainslie Bobroff homered for the Hilltoppers.

Downers Grove North 16, Proviso West 0

Sophia Lawson had two doubles and four RBIs and Claire Foster was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and RBI for the Trojans.

Glenbard East 7, West Aurora 2

Alexis Amrhein homered and drove in two runs and Claire Bolda struck out 16 and scattered six hits for the Rams.

Carmel 4, Benet 3

Hannah Baer, Angela Horejs and Alaina Rosner hit solo homers for Benet.

St. Viator 2, Montini 1

Aubry Raffen homered for Montini’s lone run.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Batavia 6

Caroline Schultz was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Abby Mease was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Becca Chaney was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI as the Tigers pounded out 17 hits.

Willowbrook 13, Hinsdale South 3

Sonia Ruchala was 3 for 3 with a homer, two doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs and Marli Smrz was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Warriors.

Baseball

Chicago Hope 6, Wheaton Academy 4

Hope hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Warriors in a back-and-forth finish.

Wheaton Academy, trailing 3-0 going into the seventh, scored four runs in the top of the seventh a with double by Jackson From and a home run by Mark Jackson. But Hope homered in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Westmont 20, Chicago (CICS/Northtown) 1

Briggs Templeton had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Ricky Yenkin was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Sentinels (19-8-1).

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Reavis 1

Damian Noa struck out six in a complete game four-hitter and went 2 for 2 with an RBI and run scored for the Bulldogs. Sean Campbell was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Lincoln-Way West 8, Downers Grove North 0

Joah Ratio had a double for one of just two hits for the Trojans.

Glenbard East 12, Streamwood 0

Josh Ziemer was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI and Devin Kraft was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams.

Hinsdale Central 8, Morton 7

Riley Contreras singled in Wes Novatney with one out in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win after Morton had scored a run in the top half to tie it. Contreras was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Owen Sunderson was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs for Hinsdale.

Willowbrook 8, St. Ignatius 7

Jesus Torres had a two-run go-ahead single as Willowbrook rallied past St. Ignatius with three runs in the sixth.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard East d. Riverside-Brookfield 22-25, 25-16, 25-20

Gabe Polyak had 12 kills and seven digs, Charlie Cooper 18 assists and seven digs and Max McDermott 21 assists and six digs for the Rams (12-9, 2-0 UEC).

Benet d. Metea Valley 25-12, 25-19

Sandburg d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-20, 25-21