Glenbard East’s Claire Bolda tosses 15-strikeout one-hit shutout: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Glenbard East 3, Elmwood Park 0

Claire Bolda fired a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts for the Rams.

Downers Grove North 12, Benet 2

Ella Bonk was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs, Samantha Lehnherr was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Sophia Barofsky was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Trojans. Alaina Rosner was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Benet.

Addison Trail 7, Hinsdale Central 1

Gabriella Georganas was 3 for 3 with a double for the Red Devils.

St. Francis 4, IC Catholic Prep 3

St. Francis scored four runs in the six for the comeback win.

Wheaton North 14, Batavia 5

Ava Hartnett was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Falcons.

Mother McAuley 8, Montini 2

Kat Filkowski was 2 for 4 with a run scored for Montini.

Baseball

Downers Grove North 9, Glenbard West 1

Brady Schallmoser homered and drove in three runs and JD Cumbee and Antonio Russotiesi each had two RBIs for the Trojans (19-3, 9-2 West Suburban Silver).

Riverside-Brookfield 12, Fenton 2

Ethan Smith had a homer and a double and Eli Costello doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs (14-5, 7-1).

Glenbard East 10, Elmwood Park 2

Josh Ziemer was 4 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams. Paulie Steiskal had two doubles and three runs scored.

Glenbard South 10, Ridgewood 2

Tim Ewald, Jacob Garbett and Nicky Louapre each had two RBIs for the Raiders.

Montini 9, IC Catholic Prep 1

Julio Ayala was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs and Nick Sheeran struck out five and allowed one hit over four shutout innings for Montini.

Addison Trail 8, Hinsdale South 7

Jack McDaniel was 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Hornets in the loss.

Lemont 16, TF North 0

Jacob Parr was 2 for 2 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs and Tyler Lebak struck out seven over three innings for Lemont.

St. Francis 7, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Joey Gainer hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs for the Spartans.

Batavia 11, Wheaton North 8

Visiting Batavia scored 11 runs in the sixth to erase an 8-0 Wheaton North lead and went on to the win. Nic Pisciotta homered and drove in two for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, St. Charles North 2

Jacob Conover pitched a complete-game six-hitter with six strikeouts and Caleb Mease was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers.

Willowbrook 12, Proviso East 2

Bobby Biggs struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings and Sam Marrese had two hits and three RBIs for Willowbrook.

Girls Soccer

Benet 9, Joliet Catholic 0 (Monday result)

Natalie Grover scored three goals for the Redwings (9-3-2, 5-0-0 ESCC).

Boys Volleyball

Marist d. Benet 25-17, 25-18

Aris Maurukas and Reed Hefley each had five kills and Vince Cabay and Jacob Olejnik each had four kills for Benet.