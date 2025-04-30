April 30, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Glenbard East’s Claire Bolda tosses 15-strikeout one-hit shutout: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Glenbard East logo

Glenbard East logo

Softball

Glenbard East 3, Elmwood Park 0

Claire Bolda fired a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts for the Rams.

Downers Grove North 12, Benet 2

Ella Bonk was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs, Samantha Lehnherr was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Sophia Barofsky was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Trojans. Alaina Rosner was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Benet.

Addison Trail 7, Hinsdale Central 1

Gabriella Georganas was 3 for 3 with a double for the Red Devils.

St. Francis 4, IC Catholic Prep 3

St. Francis scored four runs in the six for the comeback win.

Wheaton North 14, Batavia 5

Ava Hartnett was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Falcons.

Mother McAuley 8, Montini 2

Kat Filkowski was 2 for 4 with a run scored for Montini.

Baseball

Downers Grove North 9, Glenbard West 1

Brady Schallmoser homered and drove in three runs and JD Cumbee and Antonio Russotiesi each had two RBIs for the Trojans (19-3, 9-2 West Suburban Silver).

Riverside-Brookfield 12, Fenton 2

Ethan Smith had a homer and a double and Eli Costello doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs (14-5, 7-1).

Glenbard East 10, Elmwood Park 2

Josh Ziemer was 4 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams. Paulie Steiskal had two doubles and three runs scored.

Glenbard South 10, Ridgewood 2

Tim Ewald, Jacob Garbett and Nicky Louapre each had two RBIs for the Raiders.

Montini 9, IC Catholic Prep 1

Julio Ayala was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs and Nick Sheeran struck out five and allowed one hit over four shutout innings for Montini.

Addison Trail 8, Hinsdale South 7

Jack McDaniel was 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Hornets in the loss.

Lemont 16, TF North 0

Jacob Parr was 2 for 2 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs and Tyler Lebak struck out seven over three innings for Lemont.

St. Francis 7, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Joey Gainer hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs for the Spartans.

Batavia 11, Wheaton North 8

Visiting Batavia scored 11 runs in the sixth to erase an 8-0 Wheaton North lead and went on to the win. Nic Pisciotta homered and drove in two for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, St. Charles North 2

Jacob Conover pitched a complete-game six-hitter with six strikeouts and Caleb Mease was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers.

Willowbrook 12, Proviso East 2

Bobby Biggs struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings and Sam Marrese had two hits and three RBIs for Willowbrook.

Girls Soccer

Benet 9, Joliet Catholic 0 (Monday result)

Natalie Grover scored three goals for the Redwings (9-3-2, 5-0-0 ESCC).

Boys Volleyball

Marist d. Benet 25-17, 25-18

Aris Maurukas and Reed Hefley each had five kills and Vince Cabay and Jacob Olejnik each had four kills for Benet.

Baseball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.