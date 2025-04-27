Pre-trial release denied for Lombard man accused of fleeing police, crashing into teens’ car: prosecutors

A motion was granted Sunday to deny pre-trial release for a Lombard man accused of crashing into another car after fleeing police at a high rate of speed, prosecutors said.

Andres Galvez, 37, of the 800 block of Foxworth Boulevard, appeared in First Appearance Court Sunday charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and more than a dozen misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving and driving While license revoked, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Galvez is out on $150,000 bond for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and aggravated fleeing and eluding, which was set three days prior to the state’s adoption of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act.

About 11:49 p.m. April 25, Villa Park police attempted stop a car near Route 83 and Riverside Drive for speeding, according to the release. But the car, later determined to be driven by Galvez, accelerated at a high rate of speed away from the officer and disobeyed the red light at Riverside Drive and Route 83, authorities said.

Galvez allegedly drove southbound on Route 83 near Butterfield Road and was paced in excess of 104 mph as he fled from police. He allegedly drove around a parked Oak Brook squad car, disobeyed the red light at Route 83 and 31st Street and crashed into a car occupied by three teenage girls, causing the airbags to deploy.

Paramedics treated the victims on scene with no serious injuries reported. Galvez was arrested at this time.

“The allegations that while out on bond, Mr. Galvez not only sped away from officers, but then crashed his car into an occupied vehicle with enough force to deploy that vehicle’s airbags, are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I want to remind motorists that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of alleged behavior that puts not only the accused at risk, but also the officers involved as well as the motoring public.

Galvez’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.