Downers Grove North baseball beats Downers Grove South: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Downers Grove North 10, Downers Grove South 4

Brady Schallmoser was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and JD Cumbee and Joah Ratio also drove in two runs for the Trojans (15-1) in the crosstown win. Winning pitcher Nicky Konopiots allowed three earned runs over six innings, striking out one.

Nazareth 12-7, Carmel 6-15

Roadrunners split on the day, with Jaden Fauske homering twice and driving in three runs and Landon Thome going deep and doubling with three RBIs in the Game 1 win. Kam Alikhan was 2 for 5 for Nazareth (16-2, 2-2) in the win

Westmont 7, Christ the King 0

Jaime Murphy threw a shutout for the Sentinels (11-8-1).

Bishop McNamara 8, Wheaton Academy 4

Softball

Hinsdale Central 13, Hinsdale South 12 (8 innings)

Emersyn Willits had five hits, including a home run and triple, and drove in four runs, and Gabriella Georganas had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Malia Kuo, for the Red Devils.

Girls Soccer

Benet 9, Marian Catholic 0

Keira Stone scored two goals and Caira Zupo a goal and an assist for Benet (6-2-2. 3-0-0).