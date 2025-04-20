Benet bounces back to take Silver division title at Tiger Classic

Metea Valley’s Ryan Da Silva (4) tries to spike the ball past Benet Academy’s Luke Mitr (23) and Owen Sweeney (13) during the Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Classic boys volleyball tournament Saturday, April 19, 2025 in Wheaton Ill. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

WHEATON – After a disappointing loss to Oswego in Thursday’s pool play, the Benet boys volleyball team had Friday off to think about how they could turn things around for the better at the 2025 Tiger Classic in Wheaton.

The Redwings put a positive spin on their results by knocking off Metea Valley 25-11, 25-20 Saturday morning and following that up with a 26-24, 25-20 defeat of St. Charles North in the Silver Division final to finish ninth overall in the tough, 24-team field.

Sandburg won the overall title after outlasting Lane Tech 26-28, 25-22, 25-19 in the Gold Division final.

“We just had to keep our energy high. It was a tough loss,” Redwings setter Reed Hefley said of Thursday’s 25-16, 25-20 loss to the Panthers. “We were ranked first in our pool, and it didn’t happen, but it’s not over. Ninth place is still a good finish. We beat some good teams, had some good competition, and it’s all about having the best competition you can for when playoffs come around.”

Hefley was named to the all-tourney time after running the offense well as Benet went 4-1 at the tourney. He added 18 kills of his own but connected with Aris Maurukas — who had 43 kills at the Tiger Classic — seemingly whenever the Redwings needed a crucial point against St. Charles North. Benet also used some tough serving and solid defense to outlast the Stars.

“I think so far the serving pressure and the defense in general are our strong points,” said Maurukas, who will play volleyball next year at Missouri Science and Tech. “We’re a smaller team but we’re scrappy and even blocking I thought we did a nice job. That ball control helps us out a lot.”

Lake Park’s hopes of claiming top honors disappeared after a heart-breaking 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 loss to Lane Tech in the semis. The Lancers (12-3) did rebound for a 25-19, 25-17 defeat of Oswego to finish third. Senior opposite Carter Gibbons led the way for the Lancers and landed a spot on the all-tourney team, and 6-foot-7 Mike Ogorzalek was a force in the middle.

“They’re a very talented, very big team. Probably the biggest team we will see all year,” Lake Park coach Brian Fischer said after the tough loss to Lane Tech in the semis. “They’ve got a ton of talent as well. We just didn’t do some of the small things correct to win a match like that.”

Oswego setter Grayson Covay had a strong weekend that ended with all-tourney honors for the Panthers junior. Outside hitters Peter Barnes and Jian Bacerdo also played well for 12-6 Oswego.

“I’m proud of the way the guys played,” Oswego coach Chase Main said. “We were ranked as a two seed [in our pool] coming into this. I don’t think my guys appreciated being ranked as a two seed, so to finish top four overall is pretty good.”

Wheaton Warrenville South finished fifth in the Gold Division after knocking off Wheaton North 27-25, 25-22. The Tigers fell to Lane Tech 25-21, 25-21 in the quarterfinals before bouncing back to defeat Lincoln-Way West and then their rival Falcons on Saturday. Setter Mark Gheorghita and outside hitters Simon Bratt and Mergen Purevsuren picked up all-tourney honors for WWS.

St. Charles North coach Jamie Buhnerkemper admitted her team looked a little tired by the time it reached the Silver finale. Despite the loss to Benet, however, she couldn’t complain about her 10-8 team’s effort.

“We were a little gassed,” she said. “Cooper [Meadows] is only a junior, but he’s definitely stepped up this year. Some of our other kids weren’t at their best today but he stepped up and made a difference for us.”

Meadows picked up all-tourney honors after recording 55 kills, 11 block assists and 3 solo blocks for the Stars in five matches. Libero Joey Stablein also came up big at the Tiger Classic.

“We’re heavy juniors on the court and we have a freshman setter, so, we’re working some stuff out on the court. But we’re playing well and beating some good teams so I can’t be upset about it,” added Buhnerkemper.

