Nazareth’s Annabella Rychetsky twirls 16-strikeout shutout: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Nazareth 7, Morton 0: Annabella Rychetsky struck out 16 and went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs to lead the Roadrunners to the nonconference win. Kennedy Joe had a triple and an RBI and Alyssia Schwertfeger was 3 for 4 with a double.

Glenbard North 12, Glenbard South 2: Madelyn Woitas had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs, and Tru Medina had two hits, three runs scored and an RBI for the Panthers.

Plainfield East 5, Downers Grove North 4: The host Bengals scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the nonconference win. Ashlynn Durkin struck out 14 and Mia Havrilla was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Trojans (4-4) in the loss.

Marist 10, Benet 0: Sophia Rosner had the lone hit for Benet (4-8).

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Geneva 0: Abby Mease went 3 for 3 with a homer, double, two runs scored and an RBI, Alison Hubsky was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Nelia Kirichun 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers (8-2).

St. Laurence 10, Hinsdale Central 0: Lauren Koschik had the lone hit for Hinsdale.

De La Salle 4, IC Catholic Prep 3: The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat the Knights. Ari Zito was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Knights (9-5).

Providence 14, Montini 13 (8 innings): Aubry Raffen was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Kat Filkowski 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Lady Broncos.

Providence forced extra innings with seven runs in the fifth and six in the sixth, then won in the eighth.

Baseball

Nazareth 6, Marist 0: Landon Thome hit his fifth home run of the season and went 2 for 4 with the homer, a double and three RBIs as Nazareth (15-1) bounced back from its first loss to beat Marist. Chase Zidlicky (3-0) struck out seven over 5⅔ innings, allowing four hits and two walks.

Westmont 14 Chicago (Horizon/McKinley) 2: Ricky Yenkin was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and C.J. Balcer was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three 3 RBIs for Westmont (10-7-1).

Downers Grove North 23, Proviso West 0: Brady Schallmoser had a double, triple, two runs scored and four RBIs, and Sean Cabaj was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs for the Trojans (13-1).

Benet 13, Glenbard South 2: The Redwings scored nine runs in the first inning and went on to the nonconference win. Nathan Cerocke was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Luke Doyle 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Frankie Cassata had two RBIs for Glenbard South.

IC Catholic Prep 19, St. Edward 0: Manny Deoudes was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and four RBIs and Lewis Barbour was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Knights.

Lincoln-Way East 5, Montini 3: Lincoln-Way East scored four runs in the first and went on to the nonconference win in Frankfort. Sheeran had a triple and RBI for Montini (8-7).

Wheaton North 10, St. Charles North 3: Zander Zielinski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Alex Karlovitz 3 for 4 with an RBI as the Falcons (5-6-1, 2-1) took the rubber game of the three-game DuKane Conference series.

Geneva 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 3: Clark Jensen was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Caleb Mease 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Tigers (3-9, 1-2).