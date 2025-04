The Lombard Garden Club has announced that the area’s largest lilac sale, the Lilac Village, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on May 8 at Lilacia Park. (Photo provided by Lombard Garden Club)

The Lombard Garden Club’s lilac sale, the Lilac Village, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. May 8 at Lilacia Park. Seventeen varieties of lilac will be on sale in violet, magenta, pink, blue and white.

Proceeds from the event will support the Lombard Garden Club’s scholarship program, community beautification projects and educational outreach about gardening in the area.

View color photos of the lilacs online at lombardgardenclub.org.