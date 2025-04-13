Downers Grove North, Nazareth baseball keep rolling: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Nazareth 13, Oak Lawn 7

Chuck Roche was 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the 14-hit attack for Nazareth (14-0).

Dominic Chiaramonte, Kam Alikhan and and Gavin Hartigan added two hits each. James Wasson was the winning pitcher in relief throwing three innings giving up two hits with four strikeouts.

Downers Grove North 5, Hinsdale South 2

Nicky Konopiots struck out nine and allowed one earned run over 6 2/3 innings and Emilio Gandarilla was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Trojans (11-1).

Westmont 6, Lincoln Park 5

Jaxson Chinea drove in three runs and winning pitcher C.J. Balcer struck out three over five innings for Westmont (8-6-1).

St. Francis 8, Glenbard South 2

The Spartans scored five runs in the fifth and went on to the nonconference win. Ian Bagaconza was 2 for 5 with a run scored and RBI for the Spartans.

Glenbard West 10-7, Addison Trail 3-0

Max Hetlet was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Hilltoppers in the first game and the Hilltoppers scored five runs in the second inning of the second game for the sweep.

Hinsdale Central 5, Leyden 3

Dylan Kassab homered and Owen Sunderson drove in two runs for the Red Devils.

Lemont 3-4, Plainfield East 0-2

Matthew Devoy struck out nine and allowed three hits over six shutout innings for Lemont in the first game.

Willowbrook 16, Proviso West 1

Jake Bonini homered and drove in two runs as part of Willowbrook’s 14-hit attack.

Softball

Hinsdale Central 9, St. Ignatius 2

Freshman Anusha Sekhadia made her first start in the circle, allowing only three hits and one run over three innings. Evelyn Skay, Emersyn Willits and and Sophie DiPasquale each had multiple hits.

York 4, Riverside-Brookfield 1

Gia Valentin homered, doubled and drove in two and Avery Kanouse struck out six and allowed just two hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Dukes.

Benet 4, Joliet Catholic 3

Alaina Rosner doubled and scored the game-winning run on a passed ball in the top of the seventh as the Redwings rallied with three in the sixth and one in the seventh. Sophia Rosner was 2 for 3 with a run scored and struck out seven in the circle.

Glenbard West 14, Willowbrook 0

Megan Stieglitz and Ainslie Bobroff both hit two homers and Mia Salerno struck out nine and allowed one hit for the Hilltoppers.

Fremd 6, Wheaton North 5

Reagan Crosthwaite homered, had two hits and three RBIs for the Falcons.

IC Catholic Prep 7-14, Payton 1-4

Madelynn Dinino was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs for the Knights in the first game. Lucy Russ was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Ari Zito was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs in the second game.

Andrew 10, Lyons 2

Ava Jacklin homered for the Lions.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 1, Niles North 0

Sophomore Gianna Hughes scored the lone goal, assisted by junior Annika Vandervelde, for Wheaton Academy at the Body Armor Sports Series tournament. Nora Rench posted the shutout with five saves in goal.