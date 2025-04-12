Jacob Ruge’s complete-game two-hitter leads Glenbard South baseball win: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Glenbard South 4, West Chicago 1

Jacob Ruge fired a complete-game two-hitter, striking out five, for the Raiders (6-5), who scored all four of their runs in the second inning.

Lemont 10, T.F. South 0

Nick Reno struck out six in four innings, allowing two hits, and Jacob Parr was 3 for 4 with a triple, run scored and RBI for Lemont (6-2-1).

Glenbard North 16, Glenbard East 4

Ryan Frano was 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Rams (6-4) in the loss.

St. Laurence 6, Montini 4

The visiting Vikings scored three runs in the top of the seventh to trip up the Broncos. Jackson Simek drove in two runs for Montini (6-6).

Wheaton North 15, Metea Valley 3

Nic Pisciotta was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Zander Zielinski was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Falcons (3-5-1).

Willowbrook 3, Hinsdale South 2

Nathan Mulholland was hit by a pitch and came around to score the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth for the Warriors. Ryan Adamczyk struck out five and allowed one earned run on one hit over five innings for Willowbrook.

York 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 7

Josh Fleming scored on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Dukes (9-1). Owen Chael was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for York. Nico Olszewski doubled and drove in three runs for WW South (2-8).

Riverside-Brookfield 11, Oak Lawn 1

Aidan Polich struck out six over five innings, Ethan Smith was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and Brady McCallum was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Softball

Benet 15, Naperville North 5

Gianna Cunningham drove in five runs and Alaina Rosner was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Benet (3-5).

West Chicago 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Avery Arnold struck out five and allowed just two hits over five innings for WW South (6-2), but the Tigers were limited to one hit on a Maria Knorr single.

Glenbard North 12, Hinsdale South 2

Tru Medina was 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs for Glenbard North.

IC Catholic Prep 9, Aurora Central Catholic 4

Margaret Berigan had a three-run double in the Knights’ seven-run first inning and Sofia Bucaro was 3 for 5 with two runs scored for IC Catholic (6-4).

Fenwick 19, Montini 4

Sofia Kateeb, Alex Purta, Gianna Pescatore and Gabriella Simon all homered for the Friars. Purta went 5 for 5 with two doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs. Aubry Raffen and Ariana Macias homered for Montini.

St. Francis 15, St. Edward 0 (4 innings)

Alyssa Freeman (3 for 3) hit two doubles and a triple, plated four RBIs and pitched 3⅓ innings of one-hit ball to help the Spartans (10-2, 1-1 GCAC - White) win their first conference game of the season.

Tenley Glock added three RBIs for the Spartans, with Lilly Konen and Mackenzie Murlick each driving home a pair.

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Glenbrook North 25-18, 25-10