April 10, 2025
Shaw Local
Nazareth baseball wins thriller with Hope Academy to improve to 13-0: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

Baseball

Nazareth 2, Hope Academy 1

LSU recruit Jayden Fauske threw out the tying runner at home on a base hit on the game-ending play as the host Roadrunners (13-0) remained unbeaten.

Winning pitcher Connor McKay (2-0) struck out eight over six innings, allowing one hit and walking two. Brooks Kooken earned the save. Drew Hyland and Bobby Labuda had RBIs and Kam Alikhan scored a run.

Downers Grove North 4, Hinsdale Central 3

Jimmy Reilly struck out four over six innings, allowing two earned runs, and Sean Cabaj was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Trojans (10-1, 3-0) swept the three-game series.

Brady Schallmoser was 2 for 4 with a double and JD Cumbee, Emilio Gandarilla and Edgar Santos each had a hit and an RBI for the Trojans.

Wheaton Academy 3, Schaumburg 1

Lincoln Park struck out 12 in a complete-game three-hitter for the Warriors (5-7). Eli Tate had an RBI and a walk.

Riverside-Brookfield 10, Elgin 0 (6 innings)

Michael Oppegard struck out seven in a two-hit shutout, Ethan Smith was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Zach Ryzewski was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Glenbard East 2, Bartlett 0

Jayden Phistry struck out four over six shutout innings, allowing five hits and Josh Ziemer was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for the Rams.

Oak Park-River Forest 7, Glenbard West 4

Max Hetlet was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Lemont 4, Richards 2

Shea Glotzbach struck out nine and allowed just two unearned runs on two hits over six strong innings for Lemont (5-2-1).

Willowbrook 4, Hinsdale South 1

Bobby Biggs struck out eight in a complete-game three-hitter for the Warriors (7-3).

York 17, Proviso West 1

The Dukes (8-0) scored 14 runs in the fourth inning to remain unbeaten. Jack Bodach was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

Softball

Montini 1, Resurrection 0

Kat Filkowski singled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and Aubry Raffen doubled her in for the game-winning run for Montini. Cameron Fox struck out 10 in the circle.

Benet 2, Fenwick 0

Sophia Rosner fired a no-hitter with six strikeouts and Sophia Kowal homered for the Redwings.

Hinsdale Central 7, Morton 0

Malia Kuo struck out nine in a three-hit shutout and went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate for the Red Devils (2-0).

IC Catholic Prep 16, Trinity 2

Lucy Russ was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and RBIs and Ari Zito 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Knights (5-4).

Boys Volleyball

Benet d. Hinsdale Central 25-18, 25-15

Aris Maurukas had nine kills and Jacob Olejnik seven for Benet.

Joshua Welge

