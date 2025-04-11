How the great ones achieved success the subject of author Walter Isaacson’s Elmhurst University lecture

Author and biographer Walter Isaacson will discuss how success came to Leonardo DaVinci, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and more subjects of his best-selling biographies in “Timeless Leadership,” this year’s Rudolf G. Schade Lecture on History, Ethics and Law at Elmhurst University at 7 p.m. April 22 at Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst. (Photo provided by Elmhurst University)

Author and biographer Walter Isaacson will discuss how success came to Leonardo DaVinci, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and more subjects of his best-selling biographies in “Timeless Leadership,” this year’s Rudolf G. Schade Lecture on History, Ethics and Law at Elmhurst University at 7 p.m. April 22, at Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst.

Isaacson is a professor of history at Tulane University and an advisory partner at Perella Weinberg, a financial services firm based in New York City. He has been the CEO of the Aspen Institute, the CEO of CNN and the editor of “Time” magazine.

In addition to his work as an author, teacher and executive, he is an active civic and philanthropic leader. He is chair emeritus of Teach for America and was vice-chair of the Louisiana Recovery Authority, which oversaw the rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina from 2005-07.

Admission is $15 for the general public and free for Elmhurst University students, faculty, staff and alumni. More information and tickets are available at elmhurst.edu/cultural.