Adventure Falls Sprayground resident season passes on sale

Resident season pass sales for the Adventure Falls Sprayground in Downers Grove are under way (Photo provided by Downers Grove Park District)

The Downers Grove Park District’s 2025 resident season passes for Adventure Falls Sprayground are underway. Passes are valid from May 24 through Sept. 1, offering unlimited admission all summer long.

Resident passes for ages 2 and up are $5 per person, and a caregiver add-on pass (ages 16+, one per family) is also $5. Children under 2 are admitted free. Season pass holders will receive five free daily admission passes per family to share with non-household friends or family members.

Downers Grove Park District residents can also enjoy early entry to the sprayground from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1-Aug. 31.

Passes can be purchased at dgparks.org through May 23. In-person purchases can be made through July 7 at the Recreation Center on Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Season passes will not be available at Adventure Falls.

To learn more about Adventure Falls Sprayground, daily admission pricing and resident passes, visit dgparks.org/adventure-falls-sprayground.