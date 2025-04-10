Downers Grove North baseball beats Hinsdale Central: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Downers Grove North 10, Hinsdale Central 3

Winning pitcher Colin Doyle struck out seven over six innings and Russ Oros was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as the Trojans (9-1, 2-0) took the second game of a three-game series to clinch the series win.

Emilio Gandarilla was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, JD Cumbee was 3 for 4 and Jack Romsey had two RBIs for Downers Grove North.

Glenbard East 15, Fenton 4

Devin Kraft had a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs and the Rams scored seven runs in the fourth and went on to the Upstate Eight Conference win.

Montini 10, St. Rita 6

Drew Church was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Jackson Simek 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Nick Sheeran 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Montini.

Softball

Wheaton North 12, Oak Park-River Forest 10

Alyssa Savenok’s two-run single with two outs in the top of the seventh drove in the go-ahead runs to cap a four-run rally for the Falcons (9-1). Savenok was 3 for 5 with a run scored and Reagan Crosthwaite homered for Wheaton North.

Hinsdale Central 8, Nazareth 7 (Tuesday’s result)

Emersyn Willits hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to tie it, Kaleigh Kozlowski doubled with two outs and Malia Kuo drove her in with a walk-off hit for the Red Devils.

Boys Volleyball

Downers Grove North d. Benet 25-27, 25-20, 25-21

Jacob Olejnik had 12 kills, Vince Cabay eight kills and Aris Maurukas and Reed Hefley seven each for Benet.