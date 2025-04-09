Reagan Crosthwaite’s 3-run homer sends Wheaton North past Glenbard West: Tuesday Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Wheaton North 5, Glenbard West 2

Reagan Crosthwaite’s three-run tie-breaking home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth proved the game-winner for the Falcons. Winning pitcher Hannah Wulf struck out 10 and allowed two runs on five hits. Breanna Elmer had two hits.

For Glenbard West, Olivia Salerno struck out 10 over six innings and Megan Stieglitz was 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs scored.

Wheaton Warrenville South 4, Neuqua Valley 1

Presley Wright struck out 13 in a complete game three-hitter and Avery Arnold hit a three-run home run for the Tigers. Alison Hubsky had a double and Caroline Schulz two hits.

Downers Grove North 4, Romeoville 1

Ella Bonk was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI and winning pitcher Mia Havrilla struck out three for the Trojans.

Downers Grove South 9, Plainfield North 2

Aubree Potter was 4 for 4 with a double, Addison Yurchak 3 for 5 with an RBI and Jordan Balsavich homered and drove in three runs for the Mustangs.

Glenbard East 7, Elmwood Park 1

Claire Bolda struck out 16 and twirled a two-hitter and Lilly Carver was 4 for 4 with two runs scored for the Rams.

IC Catholic Prep 10, DePaul Prep 3

Kelly Cahill was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Knights.

Willowbrook 8, Amundsen 7

Sonia Ruchala homered twice and went 3 for 5 with six RBIs for Willowbrook.

Leyden 7, Lyons 5

Ava Jacklin was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons.

St. Laurence 15, Montini 0

Aubry Raffen had the lone hit for Montini.

Fremd 7, York 2

Gia Valentin homered and drove in two runs for the Dukes.

Baseball

Nazareth 5, Young 0

Chase Zidlicky (3-0) struck out nine and allowed one hit and zero walks over six innings for Nazareth (12-0). Landon Thome hit a solo home run and Jaden Fauske, Kam Alikhan, Drew Hyland and Josh Montano had two hits each.

Downers Grove North 8, Hinsdale Central 5

Nick Konopiots had a two-run double in Downers Grove North’s four-run top of the seventh and Russ Oros was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans (8-1).

Wheaton Academy 3, Ridgewood 1

Bryce Legel struck out six and allowed one run on three hits over five innings and Lincoln Park threw two shutout innings for the save for Wheaton Academy.

At the plate, Eli Tate went 4 for 4 with a double, Dom Murrell was 2 for 4 with two runs and Jackson From had two RBIs.

Glenbard South 6, West Chicago 4

Gavin Pogorzelski was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Joe DeMeo 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored for the Raiders.

Lemont 16, T.F. South 1

Shea Glotzbach homered and drove in four runs and Matt Devoy was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs for Lemont.

York 9, IC Catholic Prep 2

Jack Bodach struck out six over five shutout innings and Owen Chael was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Dukes.

Willowbrook 12, Hinsdale South 1

Winning pitcher Noah Edison struck out 12 and Vinny Ippolito was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors.

Oak Park-River Forest 8, Glenbard West 1

Eric Lowrie tripled and scored the lone run for the Hilltoppers, who committed six errors.

Schaumburg 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 4

Caleb Mease was 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Tigers.

Boys Volleyball

Willowbrook d. Leyden 25-18, 25-20

Matt Ciesinski and Filip Palutkiewicz each had eight kills and Andrew Schrader 11 assists for Willowbrook.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 1, West Chicago 1

Annika Vandervelde scored an unassisted goal and Noelle Niekamp had three saves in goal for Wheaton Academy.