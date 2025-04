Lemont’s Gabe Sularski named Class 3A First Team All-State by Illinois Media

Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional basketball game. Lemont at Brother Rice Lemont's Gabriel Sularski (21) makes a move to the basket during their Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional final basketball game between Lemont at Brother Rice in March. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Lemont junior Gabe Sularski, who led his team to a sectional final in his first year at the school, was named Class 3A First Team All-State by Illinois Media in voting released this week.

Blake Fagbemi and Daniel Pauliukonis from Class 4A state champion Benet were both named Class 4A honorable mention, as was Suburban Life Player of the Year Vincas Buzelis from Hinsdale Central. IC Catholic senior Andrew Hill was named Class 2A honorable mention.

Class 4A First Team is Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson, Warren’s Jaxson Davis, Kenwood’s Devin Cleveland, Rich’s Al Brooks Jr. and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Nick Allen. Class 4A Second Team is Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic, St. Ignatius’ Phoenix Gill, Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman, Quincy’s Bradley Longcor III and Normal’s Kobe Walker.

Class 3A First Team is Sularski, Metamora’s Matthew Zobrist, Brother Rice’s Marcos Gonzales, Peoria’s Leshawn Stowers and Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams. Class 3A Second Team is DePaul Prep’s Rykan Woo and Rashaun Porter, Mount Carmel’s Grant Best, Morton’s Wes Gudeman and Dixon’s Darius Harrington.

Class 2A First Team is Benton’s Docker Tedeschi, Peoria Manul’s Dietrich Richardson, Christ the King’s Darien Green, Bismarck-Henning’s Keison Peoples and Columbia’s Sam Donald.

Class 2A Second Team is Pinckneyville’s AJ Keith, Belleville Althoff’s Dierre Hill Jr., Nashville’s Maddox Ritzel, Dyett’s Jayden McKinnon and El Paso-Gridley’s Micah Meiss.

Class 1A First Team is Hope Academy’s Tyjuan Hunter, South Beloit’s Ross Robertson, Webber’s Nathaniel Marlow, Pecatonica’s Cooper Hoffman and Yorkville Christian’s Jayden Riley.

Class 1A Second Teamers included Peoria Christian’s Malachi Persinger, Eastland’s Adam Awender, St. Anthony’s Brock Fearday, Calvary’s Luke Blackford and Mounds Meridian’s Antonio Flenoid.