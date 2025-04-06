Nicky Konopiots’ complete game leads Downers Grove North past Benet: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

Baseball

Downers Grove North 3, Benet 1

Nicky Konopiots struck out five in a complete-game win for the Trojans and JD Cumbee was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Grant Fordonski and Emilio Gandardilla also drove in runs for Downers Grove North.

Nazareth 11, Trinity 1

Jaden Fauske was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases and Chuck Roche 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs for Nazareth. Winning pitcher Connor McKay struck out four over three innings.

Nazareth 11, United 1

Winning pitcher Andrew Kouris struck out six over four innings, Drew Hyland was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Bobby Labuda was 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for Nazareth (11-0).

Girls Soccer

Benet 3, Nazareth 1

Keira Stone scored two goals and Ashley Polanco added the third goal for Benet (3-2-1, 1-0-0).