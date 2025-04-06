April 06, 2025
Nicky Konopiots’ complete game leads Downers Grove North past Benet: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

By Joshua Welge
Baseball

Downers Grove North 3, Benet 1

Nicky Konopiots struck out five in a complete-game win for the Trojans and JD Cumbee was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Grant Fordonski and Emilio Gandardilla also drove in runs for Downers Grove North.

Nazareth 11, Trinity 1

Jaden Fauske was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases and Chuck Roche 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs for Nazareth. Winning pitcher Connor McKay struck out four over three innings.

Nazareth 11, United 1

Winning pitcher Andrew Kouris struck out six over four innings, Drew Hyland was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Bobby Labuda was 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for Nazareth (11-0).

Girls Soccer

Benet 3, Nazareth 1

Keira Stone scored two goals and Ashley Polanco added the third goal for Benet (3-2-1, 1-0-0).

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years.