Lemont baseball wins two games in Florida: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lemont 3, Calvary Christian 2

Vince Friscia singled in Jack Drozda with two outs in the seventh to lift Lemont to the win in Clearwater, Fla. Winning pitcher Anthona Alagna struck out two and allowed two runs, one earned on three hits over six innings. Drozda threw a scoreless seventh for the save.

Lemont 6, Dunedin 0

Cannon Madej struck out six and allowed four hits over six shutout innings and Brett Tucker was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Lemont.

Nazareth 2, Morton 1

Kamran Alikhan scored the tying run on a passed ball and Drew Hyland the winning run on a passed ball in the top of the seventh as the Roadrunners (8-0) rallied to remain unbeaten.

Chase Zidlicky struck out nine and allowed one earned run on zero hits and five walks over five innings. Chuck Roche and Andrew Kouris each had two hits.

Eau Gallie (Fla.) 6, Wheaton Academy 1

The Warriors dropped a game to a team from Melbourne, Fla. in a game called after five innings due to lightning and a storm.

Brandon Kiebles drove in the Warriors’ only run but the inning finished with the bases loaded and a tough double play made by the Commodores.

Softball

Montini 10, Pikeville 7

Aubry Raffen homered and scored three runs, Kat Filkowski was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI and winning pitcher Cedona Barrett, who struck out nine in the circle, had two hits, a triple and three RBIs for Montini (6-2).

Blazer 7, IC Catholic Prep 6

Ari Zito was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and Kelly Cahill doubled and scored two runs for the Knights.