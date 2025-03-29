March 28, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Landon Thome homers twice in Nazareth’s win at Limestone: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

Baseball

Nazareth 6, Limestone 4

Landon Thome homered twice and went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs as the Roadrunners won at the alma mater of his dad, Jim Thome. Bobby Labuda was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored and Andrew Kouris got the win for Nazareth (7-0).

IC Catholic Prep 13, Glenbard South 8

Manny Deoudes’ two-run single capped off the Knights’ six-run fourth inning in the nonconference win. Max Russ was 4 for 5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI, Nick Levy was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Lewis Barbour was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for IC Catholic.

Joe Cunningham homered and drove in two runs and Jacob Garbett was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Glenbard South.

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 6, Plainfield East 0

Presley Wright fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and the Tigers pounded out 11 hits in a win at the Rosemont Dome. Abby Mease and Caroline Schulz had multiple hits in the win.

Baseball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.