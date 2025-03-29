Landon Thome homers twice in Nazareth’s win at Limestone: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

Baseball

Nazareth 6, Limestone 4

Landon Thome homered twice and went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs as the Roadrunners won at the alma mater of his dad, Jim Thome. Bobby Labuda was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored and Andrew Kouris got the win for Nazareth (7-0).

Hall of Fame legend Jim Thome back at his high school alma mater Limestone to coach his son Landon from Nazareth pic.twitter.com/OhlujKt52y — Jim Mattson (@hoijim) March 28, 2025

IC Catholic Prep 13, Glenbard South 8

Manny Deoudes’ two-run single capped off the Knights’ six-run fourth inning in the nonconference win. Max Russ was 4 for 5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI, Nick Levy was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Lewis Barbour was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for IC Catholic.

Joe Cunningham homered and drove in two runs and Jacob Garbett was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Glenbard South.

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 6, Plainfield East 0

Presley Wright fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and the Tigers pounded out 11 hits in a win at the Rosemont Dome. Abby Mease and Caroline Schulz had multiple hits in the win.