Downers Grove North baseball throws combined no-hitter: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Downers Grove North 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Angelo Chiarelli, who struck out five over five innings, and Ryan Noonan, who struck out two in two innings of relief, combined on a no-hitter for the Trojans.

Joah Ratio was 2 for 3 with a triple, run scored and two RBIs and Luke Fordonski 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for the Trojans.

Nazareth 11, Romeoville 0

Mac McGarry struck out six in a five-inning perfect game, and Jaden Fauske homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored three runs for Nazareth (6-0). Josh Montano and Gavin Hartigan were each 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI.

Glenbard East 4, Wheaton Academy 2

Paulie Steiskal had a two-run single and Lucas Calderin an RBI single for Glenbard East in a three-run third inning, and the Rams held off a late Warriors’ rally.

Luke Lopatka went 1-1 with a single, a run and an RBI for Wheaton Academy.

Westmont 19, Rochelle Zell 2 (4 innings)

Rocco Damato hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, C.J. Balcer had two doubles and two RBIs and Hank Barrett had two singles and three runs scored for Westmont (2-2-1).

Plainfield Central 6, Glenbard South 5

Jacob Garbett homered twice and drove in four runs for the Raiders.

Rolling Meadows 12, Glenbard West 8

Charlie Harvey homered, doubled, scored two runs and drove in two while Mason Flaherty was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Benet 9, Wheaton North 3

Luke Doyle had a two-run single and Josh Gugora and Merrick Sullivan run-scoring hits in Benet’s five-run fourth inning. Jake Williams was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Wheaton North.

Softball

Wheaton North 1, Huntley 0

Reagan Crosthwaite slugged a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, and Hannah Wulf made it stand with a two-hit shutout, striking out two.

York 9, Montini 8

Lilly Burda singled in the tying and go-ahead run in the sixth inning, which was the difference in York’s nonconference win. Burda doubled and drove in three runs and Sara Steinecker hit a solo homer for the Dukes.

Kat Filkowski was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Aubry Raffen homered, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Montini.

Glenbard East 19, Streamwood 0

Althea Fitzgerald had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Emma Jaras was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Willowbrook 25-22, 25-21

Troy Oleksak had seven kills, Diesel Oleksak six kills and seven digs, Emmett Foster Simbulan five kills and eight digs and Dom Kuceba 11 assists for the Raiders (2-1).

Matt Ciesinski had five kills and Filip Palutkiewicz four kills and four blocks for Willowbrook.

Benet d. Hinsdale South 27-25, 25-18

Matt Swiatkowski had eight kills for Benet.

Girls Soccer

Naperville Central 2, Benet 0

Giada McGlynn had nine saves in goal for Benet (2-2-1).