Pioneering Women: The Peck Women and Their Legacy comes to Sheldon Peck Homestead

The Lombard Historical Society’s new exhibit, Pioneering Women: The Peck Women and Their Legacy, which will open at noon March 29 at the Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 E. Parkside, Lombard.

While the homestead bears Sheldon Peck’s name, the women of the family shaped it into a proper home. This exhibit explores the lives of Harriet Cory Peck, her daughters Martha, Susan and Abigail, and her granddaughter Alyce, highlighting their contributions to society as artists, educators, historians and homemakers.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are recommended at lombardhistory.org. The Sheldon Peck Homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.