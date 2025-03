Lombard Historical Society will host an informational and training session for Lilac Time 2025 tour guides at 1:30 p.m. April 12 at 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Histor)

The Lombard Historical Society will host an informational and training session for Lilac Time 2025 tour guides at 1:30 p.m. April 12, at 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard. To RSVP, contact Rae Slowik at education@lombardhistory.org or 630-629-1885.

Become a tour guide at Lilacia Park with the Lombard Historical Society. Tour guides lead 60-minute outdoor walking tours.

For more information, visit lombardhistory.org.