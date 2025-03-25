Gianna Hughes’ hat trick paces Wheaton Academy soccer win: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 5, Montini 2

Gianna Hughes had three goals and two assists and Annika Vandervelde had two goals and an assist for Wheaton Academy (1-1-2).

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Aurora Central Catholic 5

Winning pitcher Presley Wright threw a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI at the plate, Becca Chaney was 2 for 4 and Allison Hubsky 2 for 2 for the Tigers.

IC Catholic Prep 16, Walther Christian 0

Lucy Russ doubled and drove in four runs, Ari Zito had two runs and two runs scored and Aniella Talluto struck out eight in three innings of relief for the Knights (2-0).

Lincoln-Way East 10, Downers Grove North 0

Mary Miller was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Trojans.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Wheaton Academy 24-26, 25-20, 25-22

Troy Oleksak and Diesel Oleksak each had 10 kills, Dom Kuceba 20 assists and four aces and Emmett Foster Simbulan five kills and eight digs for the Raiders (1-0).



