Chicago man leads police on high-speed chase after stop in Downers Grove: prosecutors

Pre-trial release has been denied for a Chicago man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Kevin Culps, 28, of the 7800 block of Saginaw Avenue, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including driving while license revoked and obstructing identification, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 2:18 a.m. March 21, Culps allegedly fled from police after being pulled over for a suspended registration in Downers Grove, authorities said.

Culps entered Interstate 88 where Oak Brook police began pursuing him. On I-88 Culps reached speeds of approximately 113 mph near Meyers Road. He entered eastbound Interstate 290 where Berkeley police successfully spike stripped his car, according to the release.

Culps got out of the car and allegedly jumped down a 20-foot wall into trees. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit, according to the release.

Police recovered a firearm along Culps’ path of flight It has been sent to the DuPage County Crime Lab for DNA analysis.

“It is alleged that in an utter display of contempt for the rule of law and complete disregard for public safety, Mr. Culps led police officers from multiple agencies on a 113-mph high-speed chase,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The successful apprehension of the defendant in this case sends a loud and clear message that law enforcement throughout the region will work together to ensure safe travel for motorists on all our roadways.”

Culps’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.