Suburban Life 2024-2025 All-Area girls basketball team

Montini's Nikki Kerstein eyes the hoop while getting by Quincy Notre Dame's Ari Buehler during the Class 3A State semifinal game at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area girls basketball team.

Lyons senior Nora Ezike

First Team

Nora Ezike, Lyons, senior, forward: Stanford recruit led Lyons to program win record in 31-3 season. Lions also won West Suburban Conference and regional titles. Ezike averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 61.6% on 2-point field goals. Finished as program’s third-highest career scorer with 1,449 points, had most points scored in a single season (713) and holds single-game scoring record with 40 against Prospect.

Benet senior Lindsay Harzich

Lindsay Harzich, Benet, senior, guard: Division I Brown University commit was leading scorer on East Suburban Catholic Conference co-champion and sectional finalist Redwings. Harzich averaged 13 points, three rebounds and 1.5 steals. She made 61 3-pointers at a 36% rate, was 53% from two-point range and 84% at the free-throw line. First team All Tournament at Montini Christmas Tournament. ESCC All-Conference player for second year in a row.

Montini senior Nikki Kerstein

Nikki Kerstein, Montini, senior, guard: Missouri recruit led Broncos to Class 3A state championship. Kerstein averaged 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists. Finished her career with 2,000-plus points, 600-plus assists, 500-plus steals and 500-plus rebounds.

Nazareth junior Stella Sakalas

Stella Sakalas, Nazareth, junior, forward: East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year for conference co-champs and regional champions. Sakalas averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. Holds numerous high Division I offers.

Downers Grove North at Plainfield North. Girls Regional Final game Campbell Thulin (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Campbell Thulin, Downers Grove North, sophomore, guard: One of the top sophomores in the state led Downers Grove North team that had graduated four senior starters from a 30-win team to a 22-9 record and regional championship. Thulin averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. She had a 45% total field-goal percentage and 56% effective field-goal percentage while shooting 88% from the free-throw line and 38% from the 3-point line. All-conference pick, MVP at Schaumburg Thanksgiving Tourney, Wheaton North Christmas tournament all-tournament, has won program record 52 games in two seasons with 800-plus points, 300-plus rebounds and 125-plus assists and steals through her sophomore year.

Second Team

Sara Abdul, Wheaton North, senior, guard

Brooklynn Moore, Glenbard South, senior, forward

Emma O’Brien, Lyons, junior, forward

Allia von Schlegell, Nazareth, senior, guard

Makenna Yeager, Glenbard West, senior, forward

Honorable Mention

Julia Benjamin, Glenbard West, senior, forward; Emma Briggs, Benet, junior, forward; Grace Dolan, Hinsdale Central, senior, guard; Ady Fanta, Downers Grove North, junior, guard; Peyton Farrell, Montini, senior, forward; Anna Filosa, York, senior, guard; Hayven Harden, Downers Grove South, senior, forward; Mary Kate Hilgart, IC Catholic Prep, junior, forward; Aria Mazza, Benet, senior, guard; Brigitte Noyes, Wheaton North, senior, forward; Bridget Rifenburg, Benet, junior, guard; Maeve Savage, Hinsdale South, junior, guard; Lyla Shelton, Nazareth, junior, guard; Olivia Silkaitis, York, junior, guard; Katherine Skinner, Hinsdale Central, junior, guard/forward; Lily Spanos, Montini, senior, guard; Sophia Towne, Nazareth, sophomore, guard.