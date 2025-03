Montini Catholic High School senior Conor Kaefer of Lombard is among the National Merit Commended Semifinalists who have met all requirements to advance to finalist standing in the competition.

Kaefer’s advancement qualifies him to continue in the competition for some 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered. About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship and the title of Merit Scholar.