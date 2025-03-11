Men who led Elmhurst police on high-speed chase detained pre-trial: prosecutors

A motion was granted Monday to detain pre-trial a pair of Elgin men accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after shooting at another vehicle, prosecutors said.

Cristopher Martinez Mendoza, 19, of the 400 block of S. Edison Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm – direction of an occupied vehicle and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – No FOID, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Martinez Mendoza’s co-defendant, Iban Pelayo, 19, of the 400 block of Locust Street, also appeared at First Appearance Court this afternoon charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm – direction of an occupied vehicle and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to the release.

In the early morning hours of March 9, the victims were driving on the off-ramp exiting Interstate-290 onto Lake Street in Addison when a gray Hyundai Sonata allegedly approached them from behind, crossed onto the shoulder before merging back onto the off ramp, causing the front driver’s side of the Sonata to strike the front passenger side of the victims’ car, according to the release.

The Sonata, allegedly driven by Pelayo, continued to drive away following the collision. The victims followed the Sonata, which eventually struck a mailbox near Stone Avenue and Ellsworth Avenue, but did not stop, according to the release.

As the victims continued to follow the Sonata near Lake Street and Villa Avenue, Martinez Mendoza leaned out of the front passenger side window and fired a handgun toward the victims’ car. The victims stopped following the Sonata and contacted police. About 1:06 a.m., an Elmhurst police officer received information that the suspected Sonata was detected in Elmhurst, authorities said.

The officer spotted the vehicle near the I-290 eastbound on ramp from Lake Street and began pursuit. Pelayo rapidly accelerated away from the officer ultimately reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph on I-290. The Sonata subsequently crashed on the exit ramp to St. Charles Road off I-290, with the vehicle becoming airborne and rolling before landing on its tires, according to the release.

Pelayo allegedly attempted to drive away before being stopped by authorities. He was arrested at this time. Martinez Mendoza exited the car and fled but was arrested 10 minutes later, authorities said.

Police recovered two live 9 mm rounds in the car. They also found a Polymer 80, or ghost gun, as well as a 9 mm magazine loaded with 10 rounds in a culvert where Martinez Mendoza allegedly threw the gun as he fled, according to the release.

“The alleged actions of both of these defendants are outrageous and will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Crashing into and then shooting at another vehicle before leading police on a high-speed chase, as alleged in this case, may be something you see in the movies, but in DuPage County, this type of behavior will quickly land you behind bars.”

Martinez Mendoza’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 7. Pelayo’s is due to appear in court March 24.