Lombard Historical Society to hold Victorian Cottage tour guide training

The Lombard Historical Society invites volunteers to attend its Victorian Cottage Volunteer Training at 1:30 p.m. March 22 at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society invites volunteers to attend its Victorian Cottage Volunteer Training at 1:30 p.m. March 22 at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St.

Join a tradition of over 50 years and help share Lombard’s history as a volunteer tour guide for the Victorian Cottage Museum.

Tour guides lead 45 to 60-minute tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays from March through December. Tours explore what life was like for a middle-class family in Lombard at the turn of the 20th century.

No prior experience is required.