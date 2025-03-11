Lombard Historical Society to hold Victorian Cottage tour guide training

The Lombard Historical Society invites volunteers to attend its Victorian Cottage Volunteer Training at 1:30 p.m. March 22 at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St.
Join a tradition of over 50 years and help share Lombard’s history as a volunteer tour guide for the Victorian Cottage Museum.
Tour guides lead 45 to 60-minute tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays from March through December. Tours explore what life was like for a middle-class family in Lombard at the turn of the 20th century.
No prior experience is required.