Lemont High School senior Nora Thornber placed third in Impromptu Speaking at the 2025 IHSA Speech State Finals, which were held Feb. 21-22 at the Peoria Civic Center.

In the Impromptu Speaking category, students provide an original expository oral presentation using their own content format, style and thoughts. Thornber advanced to the state finals after a runner-up finish at the IHSA Thornton Sectional.