On to the title game! Montini gets 27 from Nikki Kerstein, pulls away from Quincy Notre Dame

Members of the Montini girls basketball team react with head coach Shannon Spanos while playing Quincy Notre Dame during the late IHSA Class 3A state semifinal game on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

NORMAL – All five Montini seniors played all 32 minutes of Thursday’s late night Class 3A state semifinal game.

Their reward?

They will be playing for a state championship.

Led by a game-high 27 points from floor general Nikki Kerstein, the Broncos pulled away for a 50-41 win over Quincy Notre Dame in the last Class 3A semifinal on Thursday evening at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

“It feels great,” Kerstein said. “After getting booted out in the semifinals for two straight years, it’s just a really great feeling.”

Montini (26-10) will face fellow GCAC team St. Ignatius, which defeated Washington 48-33 in the opening semifinal, on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the title. St. Ignatius (32-4) raced out to a 19-0 lead after the first quarter Thursday on its way to a first ever state final appearance.

Montini's Peyton Farrell lets go of a jump shot over Quincy Notre Dame's Sage Stratton during a Class 3A state semifinal game on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Kerstein, who added eight rebounds, was with Deerfield two years ago and lost in the 3A semifinals. She then transferred to Montini, and the Broncos fell in the semifinals last season before finishing third.

There is no third-place game for the team this season, as Kerstein scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Her two free throws gave Montini a 48-41 lead with 34.6 seconds to play.

“Notre Dame is a very tough team, and I’m proud of our girls,” Montini coach Shannon Spanos said. “Our defense is what won this game. Our spacing was off in the first half, but we talked and communicated in working to get people in position.”

Montini players Lily Spanos, Peyton Farrell and Natalie Gartlan react after defeating Quincy Notre Dame during the Class 3A State semifinal game on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

The Broncos started slowly, missing their first five shots and allowing the Raiders (32-4) to jump out to leads of 4-0 and 8-3. Montini answered with eight straight points and took its first lead 10-8 when Kinney scored on a layup at the 2:00 mark. After the first quarter, the score was 10-10.

Kerstein scored on a layup with just under a minute to play in the first half for an 18-17 lead. But Tristan Pieper (14 points, nine rebounds) provided an answer on a layup of her own at the 40-second mark, and Notre Dame went into the locker room with a 19-18 halftime lead.

Kerstein had eight points in a 12-2 third-quarter run that helped the Broncos to a 32-31 lead after three.

This is Montini’s 15th trip to the state finals and the 12th time the Broncos have won a trophy, all of which have come since 2008.

Notre Dame is making its 14th state finals appearance and will take home its 13th trophy after Friday’s third-place game.