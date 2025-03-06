Missouri recruit Nikki Kerstein, back at state for third time, leads Montini into IHSA Class 3A semifinals

Montini’s Nikki Kerstein takes aim at the basket after slipping past Nazareth’s Stella Sakalas during a Coach Kipp Hoopsfest game in January at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Nikki Kerstein is set to finish her senior year on the same basketball stage as she did her sophomore and junior seasons.

This time, she hopes, with a different result.

Montini’s senior guard, a Missouri recruit, is the rare athlete who will be competing at state for three seasons.

After helping lead Deerfield to fourth place in Class 3A as a sophomore, and Montini to third in Class 3A last year, Kerstein has the Lady Broncos back in Normal this weekend.

“It’s awesome, definitely a great feeling. To go down there senior year is a great feeling as well,” Kerstein said. “To have the opportunity, no matter the result, is special.

“But I definitely want to finish the job.”

Montini (25-10), which seeks its first state championship since 2014, plays Quincy Notre Dame (32-3) in Thursday’s Class 3A semifinal at 8:15 p.m.

Washington plays St. Ignatius in the first semifinal, with the Class 3A championship game Saturday night and third-place Friday night in the IHSA’s reconfigured state schedule.

Montini is back at state despite graduating three starters, including 2024 Suburban Life Player of the Year Victoria Matulevicius. A fourth starter transferred.

Nonetheless, Montini coach Shannon Spanos believed her team would “absolutely be here.”

“These six seniors have had their ups and downs, all on varsity since freshman year, they’ve been around great players that have set the stage for this group,” Spanos said. “All those kids starting for us have been in that state game. When you are around things like that, it rubs off.”

Kerstein came to Montini last year as a true point guard that facilitated, a pass-first player who ran the offense. And she did so brilliantly.

Still, Spanos challenged Kerstein to more aggressively hunt her own offense this season for a team that needed it. She’s responded. Kerstein averages a team-high 18.1 points, along with 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

She now has over 2,000 career points, 600 career assists, 500 career steals and 500 career rebounds.

“She gets more offensive rebounds than anyone should at 5-foot-6. She is doing it all and holding herself accountable,” Spanos said, “and knowing teams are trying to shut her down.

“She works so hard at the offensive end. Her growth this year has been tremendous. Her first look last year was to make the pass. She is still looking to highlight her teammates, but it’s a different part of her game.”

Kerstein said it did not take her long to embrace that newer, aggressive mentality.

“It started in practice, getting more comfortable,” she said. “After a couple games I was able to fit right in. Now it’s second nature to me.”

Senior Peyton Farrell, who came back from an ACL injury last year in January but didn’t start, is averaging 8.7 points and leads Montini in rebounding. Lily Spanos is averaging 7.5 points.

“We talk about doing your job well. We say it all the time, putting yourselves in position for success, what do you do well?” Spanos said. “When you have five, six, seven girls do what they are best at, it’s a special thing.”

Montini at state is the lone semifinalist that was unranked in the final Associated Press Class 3A statewide poll. Washington (35-1), St. Ignatius (31-4) and Quincy Notre Dame were ranked first, second and third, respectively.

The Lady Raiders are led by 5-foot-8 senior guard Sage Stratton, an honorable mention all-state pick as a junior who became her program’s all-time leader in made 3-point field goals this season.

She averages 15.1 points and has hit 84 3-pointers. Tristan Pieper, a 6-foot junior, averages 10.1 points per game.

“They move the ball a lot on offense, they have a 6-foot post, a quick guard who can shoot the 3, and they call can shoot it,” Spanos said. “They have four shooters, and they can move the ball. They move the ball and they shoot with confidence.”