NFL Combine: Indiana’s CJ West ready to prove that he belongs once again

Nazareth alumnus and Indiana defensive tackle CJ West speaks with reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS – When CJ West stepped onto Indiana’s campus nearly a year ago, he walked in ready to prove that he belonged.

West had felt like an underdog up to that point. After playing at a high level at Kent State for four years, West wanted to show that he was as talented as any players at the Power Four level even though he didn’t graduate from Nazareth in 2020 as a five-star recruit.

He wasn’t the only one. West was like many of his teammates who had transferred to Indiana from Group of Five schools last year with something to prove.

The group did just that. The Hoosiers had a historic season as Indiana qualified for the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history and finished with an 11-2 record, the most wins in program history.

Now nearly a year later and 50 miles northwest from Indiana’s Bloomington campus, West stood inside the Indiana Convention Center ready to prove himself once again. This time he wanted to prove himself to NFL teams at the NFL Combine.

“I want to prove that I’m a guy who just loves to work,” West said. “I’m a guy who’s ready for the NFL. I’m going to prove that I’m a guy who’s gonna come to your team and bring energy.”

West has proved plenty during his five years playing defensive tackle at the Division-I level. During four years at Kent State, West finished with 110 tackles, 19 for a loss, along with seven sacks in 39 games.

That play translated to the Big Ten. In 13 games with the Hoosiers, West finished with 40 tackles, eight for a loss, along with two sacks. He also forced and recovered a fumble as offensive linemen struggled to contain West and his 6-foot-1, 316-pound frame from the middle of the defensive line.

West grew up idolizing former Chicago Bears tackle Akiem Hicks. He’s tried to play with that same intensity that made Hicks dominant for many years.

“I’m a very violent player,” West said. “I’m very violent with my hands. So I feel like that’ll really transfer into the next level. I got really quick hands, quick feet. So I think that will do very well for me when I go to play in the NFL.”

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke had firsthand experience of that violence when he played for Ohio before transferring to the Hoosiers. The two played against each other three times in the Mid-American Conference and West made an impact in all three games.

West totaled eight tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and added two quarterback hits.

“I was much happier to be on the same team as him because he hits hard,” Rourke said. “He’s a hard worker. … I’m really happy for him and know that he’s going to be an impact player when he gets to the next level.”

West credited his time with the Roadrunners for helping him become the person and player he is today. He won two state championships with Nazareth and played in two more title games.

When asked about the school, he said the school challenged him to become the best version of himself and build a connection with his neighbor. Both were traits he still carried with him as he prepared for his next step.

“That’s one heck of a school,” West said. “That really helped me become a man. Coach Tim Racki, [assistant] coach [Joe] Battaglia, they really helped improve me into the person I am today.”

West continued to make good impressions in his combine workout Thursday. He tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.95 seconds and had a 33-inch vertical jump. Next Gen Stats gave West a 75 total score for his combine performance, the seventh-best among defensive tackles.

After strong showings at the Shrine Bowl and the combine, West is likely to go in the later rounds of April’s NFL draft set to take place in Green Bay, Wisc. Wherever West goes, he’s ready to prove that he belongs.

“It’s just awesome,” West said. “It’s really a dream come true and I’m just grateful for it all.”