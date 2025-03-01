Wheaton Warrenville South rallies past York in OT for regional title: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Wheaton Warrenville South 47, York 44 (OT)

The Tigers, after trailing 17-2, rallied for the overtime win to capture the Class 4A Proviso West Regional title. Brendan Carroll scored 12 points, Connor Fitzgerald 11 and Hunter Stepanich 10 for York.

Glenbard East 59, Proviso East 49

Michael Nee scored 24 points and Jacob Marynowski had nine points and 16 rebounds as the Rams won the Class 4A Lake Park Regional for their first regional title since 2020.

Curie 62, Hinsdale Central 57

Justin Oliver scored 27 points for Curie (23-9) as the Condors upset second-seeded Hinsdale Central in the Class 4A Curie Regional final. Dillon Orozco scored 17 points, Eric Kozys 16 and Vincas Buzelis 12 for Hinsdale Central (29-4).

Lemont 84, Morgan Park 46

Lemont ran its win streak to 11 straight games and secured its third regional title in four years.

Fenwick 50, Prosser 20

Jake Thies scored eight points, Jack O’Leary had seven points and six rebounds, and the Friars (22-11) rolled to their Class 3A regional title.

Girls Wrestling

IHSA state tournament: Montini’s Kat Bell (100 pounds), Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv (105), Glenbard West’s Khloe Perez (110) and Hinsdale South’s Callie Carr (155) each won their first two matches at state Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Boys Wrestling

IHSA dual team state tournament: Montini beat Chatham Glenwood 56-13 and IC Catholic Prep beat Geneseo 47-22 in Friday’s Class 2A quarterfinals in Bloomington. Montini and IC Catholic will wrestle in Saturday’s semifinal at 11 a.m.