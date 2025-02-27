Andrew Hill scores 35 points, leads IC Catholic to record 25th win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

IC Catholic Prep 71, Timothy Christian 51

Andrew Hill had 35 points and 11 rebounds, Jordan Hall 13 points and 3 steals and Makai Mandley 12 points for the Knights, who recorded their program record 25th win in the Class 2A Montini Regional.

Benet 80, Plainfield East 51

Daniel Pauliukonis scored 21 points, Colin Stack had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Jayden Wright scored 14 points and Blake Fagbemi had 10 points and six assists for the Redwings at the Class 4A Oswego East Regional.

York 60, Wheaton North 53

Connor Fitzgerald scored 19 points and Hunter Stepanich 18 for the Dukes at the Class 4A Proviso West Regional.

Lemont 70, Thornton 40

Gabe Sularski scored 28 points, Matas Gaidekuvicius 17 points and Zane Schneider 10 for Lemont at the Class 3A Lemont Regional.

Glenbard West 60, Willowbrook 54

The Hilltoppers advanced in the Class 4A Addison Trail Regional.

Hinsdale Central 77, Richards 29

The Red Devils advanced in the Class 4A Curie Regional.

Curie 74, Lyons 65

The Lions fell in the Class 4A Curie Regional.

Downers Grove North 51, Yorkville 38

The Trojans advanced in the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional.

West Aurora 54, Downers Grove South 47

The Mustangs fell in the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional.

Wheaton Warrenville South 60, Proviso West 48

The Tigers advanced in the Class 4A Proviso West Regional.

Oak Lawn 75, Riverside-Brookfield 67

The Bulldogs fell in the Class 4A Riverside-Brookfield Regional.

Glenbard East 59, Bartlett 49

The Rams advanced in the Class 4A Lake Park Regional.

St. Francis 63, St. Rita 30

The Spartans advanced in the Class 3A De La Salle Regional.

Glenbard South 54, Chicago Goode STEM Academy 15

The Raiders advanced in the Class 3A Mount Carmel Regional.

Nazareth 60, Hinsdale South 54

The Roadrunners advanced in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional.

Fenwick 92, Chicago Noble/Golder 9

The Friars advanced in the Class 3A Fenwick Regional.

Joliet Catholic 75, Westmont 39

The Sentinels lost at the Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional.

Montini 73, Chicago Noble/Rowe-Clark 28

The Broncos advanced in the Class 2A Montini Regional.