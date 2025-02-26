Nazareth’s ‘special’ season ends with close loss to Kenwood in sectional semifinal

LA GRANGE – Junior Stella Sakalas knew this was going to be another successful Nazareth girls basketball season even though she was the lone returning starter from last year’s Class 4A state runners-up.

“As soon as we ended last season, we knew we were going to be good. It was not a shock to us,” Sakalas said. “This team is such a special team. We put so much effort and work into where we were. That showed.”

The Roadrunners nearly reached their fourth straight sectional final Tuesday but lost to area-rated Kenwood 72-71 in the Class 4A Lyons Sectional semifinals.

The loss ended a 31-3 season for the No. 3 sectional seeds and a 23–game winning streak dating back to Dec. 14.

Sakalas had 23 points behind her 11-point second quarter and three of the Roadrunners’ 12 three-pointers. Sophomore Sophia Towne (17 points with three threes, six rebounds) and senior Allia von Schlegell (15 points with two threes) also scored in double figures. Sophomore Samantha Austin had eight rebounds and Sakalas and junior Lyla Shelton three assists each.

“We’re young so that was going to be an issue going into the season but we have so much talent,” said von Schlegell , the only senior among the six Roadrunners who played.

“We came in prepared (for Kenwood). They’re all experienced. They’re all seniors. They wanted it for their last run. It wasn’t more important (for them) but today they were the better team and that’s just what happens.”

Nazareth entered the fourth quarter leading 55-52. No. 2 Kenwood (31-3) scored on nine of its first 11 possessions, including six straight points for a 60-57 lead it would never relinquish.

On four straight possessions, the Roadrunners closed to within a point. Each time the Broncos responded.

After the Roadrunners missed a game-tying three, the Broncos went 4-for-4 from the free throw line for a 72-65 advantage. Nazareth scored two late threes by von Schlegell and Towne, who sank her beyond halfcourt shot as the buzzer sounded.

Kenwood had four players in double figures – seniors Ariella Henigan and London Walker George (20 points each), senior Dawn Jackson (14 points) and junior Danielle Brooks (11 points). Many played in last year’s 50-37 loss to Nazareth in the sectional final.

“The whole team’s seniors but our young group gave them everything they could handle. I was just begging for one (defensive) stop and we couldn’t get it,” Nazareth coach Ed Stritzel said. “I think their senior plays down the stretch, that was the game. Their senior experience hurt us.”

Stritzel said the end of the third quarter also was important. Nazareth was leading 48-43 and gaining momentum but the Broncos came back to tie at 48 and 50. A three and driving basket by Towne gave the Roadrunners their lead entering the fourth quarter.

“I just wanted to get up seven and we could never get it there,” Stritzel said.

“When we share the ball and go on runs, we really work well together,” von Schlegell said. “Basketball’s a game of runs. I think ours were really strong and in the end I couldn’t be more proud of our team. I think we played the best we could.”

Sakalas was named Player of the Year for the East Suburban Catholic Conference. Towne, von Schlegell and Shelton also were All-ESCC and Austin was honorable mention. Nazareth shared the title with Benet, splitting their matchups to finish 11-1. Austin and sophomore reserve Molly Moore were injured last season.

“I tell them that’s a top team in the state,” Stritzel said. “I’m not even disappointed. We left it out there and the future’s so bright.”

Kenwood plays Chicago Public League rival Whitney Young (25-8) for the sectional title Thursday after splitting two regular-season meetings. No. 4 Young won 65-52 over top-seeded Lyons Township (31-3) Tuesday.